Fashion
Mark Zuckerberg wants to sell you (meta) fashion
Metaplatforms (MVRS) – Get meta report CEO Mark Zuckerberg, famous for having a closet full of gray t-shirts and hoodieswants to sell you virtual haute couture.
Since Facebook’s rebranding to Meta in October 2021, Zuckerberg has made it his mission to ensure his company is at the forefront of the still somewhat hazy concept known as the Metaverse.
A mix of virtual reality, augmented reality, and video, the metaverse refers to a new iteration of the internet that users roam with avatars. There is a a lot of debate whether this concept will fizzle out or explode like the internet did in the 1990s.
In latest effort to create buzz, Zuckerberg is betting people will pay real money to accessorize their avatars with a virtual Balenciaga or Prada sweater (PRDSF) bag.
So what does fashion have to do with it?
On Friday, Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce that Meta would have a virtual “Avatar Store” that would sell some digital clothing.
“Digital goods will be an important means of self-expression in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy,” Zuckerberg said. wrote on Facebook. “I’m excited to add more brands and bring it to VR soon.”
“Premium” options will feature brands like Kering (PPRUF) by Balenciaga, Prada (PRDSF) , and Thom Browne. (Users will still have a limited selection of free outfits available.)
Some of the garments will mimic real items from these brands while others will be specially designed. The outfits will cost between $2.99 and $8.99.
Scroll to continue
While it might seem like a lot to spend on an outfit online, the actual versions of these items cost a lot more. For example, a Balenciaga men’s sweater with logo currently sells for $1,290 while a Prada Galleria Saffiano tote bag orders $3,600.
For fashionistas, the creations will be a way to wear these ultra-luxe pieces without shelling out thousands of dollars.
Would you like to wear virtual clothes?
To promote the new line, Zuckerberg and Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, released a “virtual fashion show” in which their avatars show off some of the clothes that will be available in the store on Instagram.
“Eva Chen and I tried on some of the new looks from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne – a change of pace from my terrycloth sweater,” Zuckerberg wrote.
The goal, Chen and Zuckerberg also said, is to eventually build a store where different designers and developers can add their own avatar clothes the same way anyone can currently put together an iOS app to download. by others.
Although recent Morning consultation survey found that only 36% of American adults are currently engaging with the Metaverse, yet companies are seizing what is quickly becoming a new marketing opportunity.
Chipotle brands (GCM) – Get the report from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Wendy’s (MAGNIFYING GLASS) – Get the Wendy’s Company report (The) at Nike (OF) – Get the report from Nike Inc. and Adidas (ADDDF) have all recently made a first foray into the metaverse with everything from a space where some can play virtual basketball to codes that can be used to get real discounts.
“I think it’s very easy to get caught up in the hype of the metaverse, but what does that really mean in terms of cash flow for businesses in the end?” Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Sonu Kalra recently asked in a December article for the Wall Street Journal.
