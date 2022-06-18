Fashion
Kate Middleton stuns in a polka dot dress as she and Prince William lead the Royals at Ascot while Queen, 96, stays home
KATE Middleton wowed the polka dots today as she and Prince William joined racegoers at Ascot.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly elegant as she led the royal procession with the Duke of Cambridge in Berkshire on Friday afternoon.
The beaming couple have not attended Royal Ascot since 2019 and waved to cheering onlookers as the crowds in the parade spotted them.
And Kate, 40, then gaped with joy when she appeared to pick a winner at Royal Ascot.
The Duchess watched a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup and William came to his wife smiling.
The couple shared a few more looks before disappearing, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.
Kate stayed cool in a 1970 Alessandra Rich polka dot dress as the temperatures soared, completing her look with a bespoke Sally-Ann Provan hat and Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings.
The Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit at Ascot in 1988, while Wills smiled through the heat today, donning a suit, waistcoat and hat.
The Cambridges arrived in the traditional carriage procession leading the group of royal guests, but again the Queen was absent from the famous racecourse.
In the next car were Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who attended a number of events with the Queen’s grandson over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
The Queen, 96, who watched yesterday’s action on TV from Windsor, did not attend today’s event.
It is likely that Her Majesty was watching day four of the races from home in “her comfortable clothes” – as she did when she missed the Epsom Derby earlier this month.
And the monarch, who had two horses in the race today, had reason to be happy – despite the fact that two of her star riders were capped at the post on Thursday’s ladies’ day.
The Queen’s favorite Reach for the Moon and jockey Frankie Dettori were overtaken by winner Claymore yesterday.
Dettori, 51, also finished second on Saga, another of the Queens horses, while his latest entry, Tactical, finished a disappointing seventh in the final race.
It came as tens of thousands of revelers basked in the uninterrupted sunshine as temperatures sizzled up to 29°C (84°F) during the world famous Ladies Day race events.
As the sun shone on horses and racing fans, dozens of people were treated for heatstroke on the hottest day of the year so far.
A staff member said: They were dropping like flies.
Meanwhile, meteorologists have warned that conditions will get even hotter today.
The predicted high temperatures have meant that men in all enclosures will be allowed to remove their jackets and ties once the traditional royal carriage procession has finished, usually just after 2pm.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “One thing we are keeping tabs on is Royal Ascot.
“The highest maximum temperature we’ve had in a day is 32.8 degrees, which comes from a nearby station in Reading, near Royal Ascot.”
He added: “It looks like it could be around 31 degrees in Reading today, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of it possibly going up to 32 and then obviously getting closer to that record, but it’s is something that could come pretty close to being the hottest Royal Ascot on record.”
