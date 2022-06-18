John Bates obituary | Fashion

The most memorable clothing collection designed by John Bates, who died at the age of 87, consisted of just 35 garments plus a few inspired accessories, all of which could be put together in non-repeating combinations. It was very impromptu designed in 1965 for an imaginary wearer Emma Peel, heroine of The Avengers TV series, played by Diana Rigg and deserves all of its many entries in style stories for its lofty concept and for marking a change major in fashion.

Batess’ big commission almost didn’t happen. Former Avengers lead actor Honor Blackman as Cathy Gale’s wardrobe was created for the previous series by Frederick Starke, a women’s clothing designer. Blackman’s clothes mixed old-movie glamor with Left Bank Parisian fashion, including long boots; for combat she was dressed in heavy black leather.

Female viewers responded to beat outfits and a few copies were tentatively released. Male television executives were more enthusiastic about the leathers, and when in 1965 the shows’ parent company, ABC TV, offered to shoot a new series not in gray video but in black-and-white film, for distribution in the United States. United, his buyers insisted. that Blackman’s replacement should keep them. The casting choice was Rigg, a decade younger, and also taller, longer, and crazier than Blackman.

Everyone involved realized that the costume design, even the leathers, had lost their edge in the 18 months between sets and felt dangerously ladylike. Anne Trehearne, then fashion editor of glossy magazine Queen, was rushed in for a makeover. She recommends Jean Muir, whose label, Jane & Jane, is popular with affluent young people for its expertly cut dresses. Muir agreed, but could not meet the show deadline. Bates had a label, Jean Varon, for the same kind of clientele, and in four days he came up with a strong theme for Emma Peel, mostly black and white graphics to capitalize on the monochromatic filming and current chic of the op art. .

Diana Rigg as Emma Peel with Patrick Macnee as John Steed in The Avengers, 1965. John Bates came up with a strong theme for Emma Peels’ outfits, mostly black and white graphics, to capitalize on monochrome shooting and op art fashion. Photography: Studiocanal/Shutterstock

He used inexpensive synthetics such as PVC and stretchy fabrics, along with furs and lace, to fill the capsule wardrobe from head to toe, from a bullseye target applique beret to from striped tights, to fairly new pantsuits for women and above. knee-length skirts, cut out the shell of the combat suit and put on a soft blouse underneath. (Although Bates persuaded Rigg to lose weight to better display his designs, he emphasized his non-model shape.) Trehearne defended him against panicked American backers over minis and bare midriffs; and he cut and finished the Riggs skirts precisely to the intended length, so that there was no hemline that could be dropped.

Trehearne staged the press launch of the shows and promotional images as a fashion show, so the advertisement promoted Batess’s decision to allow UK manufacturers to make a range of clothing and accessories for a young audience at medium price. (Kangols’ target beret costs 19s 11d.) The original clothes were wearables, never any costumes were on screen for the 26-episode-only series, but Batess’ look remains the fashion encapsulation of the mid-1960s focused on youth, the media and the UK.

Bates began to take an interest in her life by sewing little dresses from her mother’s feather dusters and designing dresses for her that she would never own, although he had given her, at her request, a coat of op art fur for Christmas in 1965.

He and his two loving brothers were sons of a miner in Dinnington, Ponteland, near Newcastle; unlike his siblings, he was an avid reader and intended to become a journalist. He left school at 15, learned shorthand in the hope of a job in a Newcastle newspaper, failed and left for London, where he then did his military service at the War Office.

He showed the old sketches to friends, who secured him an informal apprenticeship with fashion designer Herbert Sidon. The Sidons Sloane Street salon was known for its debutante ball gowns and stage outfits. Bates learned from Sidon that clothing for theatrical or film actors needs a single, easy-to-grasp concept that is best expressed as a silhouette.

John Bates in May 1965 with models wearing his designs. Photography: Ernest Allen/ANL/Rex/Shutterstock

After minor adventures elsewhere in the rag trade, Bates was funded by investors who had given up on Sidon still supplying boutique wares; her Jean Varon brand had a rocky start, supplying wholesale dresses to the Fenwick department store, before the high-end fashion chain Wallis ordered a full collection from her. The ever-shorter, simpler, even childish Batess tube dresses were endorsed by fashion editor Marit Allen, first in Queen magazine and then in her Young Idea section of Vogue: they were as far from cocktail dresses as possible. boned bodice of the recent past.

Bates disliked the restrictions of film work so many versions of the same garment for stunts and after the Avengers company reverted to its Jean Varon dress label, with a later additional label for tailoring. He found success in the ’60s and ’70s in unique idea dramatic outfits for special occasions (wedding dresses for Cilla Black and for Allen, white gabardine trimmed with silver vinyl) and for film and stage performances (Dusty Springfield , Cleo Laine, Julie Christie, Elaine Stritch, Maggie Smith), as well as Princess Margaret on vacation. Her cover-up, indulgent, floor-sweeping ’70s dresses could build character even if worn with the wrong attitude and accessories by Penelope Keiths new Margo Leadbetter in TV comedy The Good Life.

Bates started tailoring in 1974, enjoying the freedom it gave him to work with artisans skilled in fine materials, but the business went bankrupt in the early 1980s. His last business, the Designer Club, concerned plus sizes, before retiring in 1990 to Llansaint, Carmarthenshire, to paint, occasionally designing a dress for a favored client. The Costume Museum (today the fashion museum) in Bath held a retrospective of his work in 2006.

He is survived by his partner, John Siggins.