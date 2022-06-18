Gia Giudice stuns in pink dress at mom Teresas’ housewarming party: photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock Judge Gia looks pretty in pink! The 20 year old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Therese Giudice, 50, celebrated her mother’s new home in a pink floral dress purchased from a local New Jersey boutique called Hazel Boutique. The beautiful dress featured poofy short sleeves and a wide neckline that gave way to a tight bodice. The lower part of the girly dress flowed effortlessly around Gias’ tanned legs. Gia, a star in her own right, styled her slightly curly, highlighted hair blonde and accessorized it with a silver necklace with a rectangular charm. A pair of pink heels completes her adorable ensemble. More about Therese Giudice Gia captioned her photo, don’t f*** with the love bubble as it would say, and stood in front of gold word balloons, one of which said, bubble. She shared two more photos in her post, the second of which featured her mother, who was engaged to Luis Ruelas since October 2021. Teresa also wore pink via a skintight crop top and skirt combo that featured multiple cutouts showing skin. Teresa also wore her hair curly and completed her look with pink shoes. In the latest photo shared by Gia, she posed with some pals who were also dressed for the housewarming party. Teresa listed her Montville, NJ home for a whopping $2.5 million in September 2020. She previously resided there with her ex-husband. Joe Guidice, who was deported from America in 2018. The house served as the family home of Teresa, Joe and their four daughters for years. During an April episode of RHONJ, Teresa and two of her daughters, Gia and Milania, became emotional as they reminisced about all the memories they shared there. I’m excited for the new house, but I’m also sad to leave this house, revealed Milania. The only memories that were going to have were here with dad. A lot of things have happened here. The cutest photos of Teresa Giudice with her daughters #RHONJ Season 12, Episode 10 SNEAK PEEK 3. All New, Tonight 8/7c on @BravoTV. (Source @BravoTV @NBCUniversal) pic.twitter.com/bMdYBZFDSD OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) April 5, 2022 Teresa also reflected on her move to a confessional. I can’t believe I’m moving next week, she said. I mean, when I moved in, I thought I would be here forever, but I wouldn’t take this big step if in my heart, I didn’t feel like it was right. In February 2021, Teresa and her fiancé moved into a $3,350,000 mansion in Montville, NJ, according to TMZ. It has seven bedrooms and offers interesting bonus rooms such as a library, theater and home gym. While Teresa may have been sad to leave her old home, it just means she’ll be able to create new memories in her new one, like the housewarming party! Related link Related: Teresa Giudices Fiance Luis Ruelas Video Controversy: Everything You Need to Know

