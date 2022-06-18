The Stories of African American Women Told Through Decades of Fashion





COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Juneteenth commemorates the day the last slaves in America learned they had been emancipated. The Columbus community spent the week honoring Juneteenth in the lead up to the June 19 holiday. The Columbus Juneteenth Jubilee Committee centered the week on this year’s theme: “From Diaspora to Our Destiny”. The goal is to honor the African American influence on culture through a celebration of arts, music, fashion and food. The new exhibition presented at the Columbus Library “The Clothes Story”. 25 different dresses make up the exhibit’s collection, which celebrate all African American women by telling their powerful stories through the clothes they wore. “They are not all from Coretta Scott King. It’s not all your Harriet Tubmans. It’s our next door neighbors who have done these amazing things to keep their community and their families moving. Kenneth Green – Creative Director and Producer The dresses tell the story of the styles and values ​​of these women as they blazed a trail for their community. “Honestly, it sounds like girl power, but it’s also black girl power.” Toyia Tucker – Committee Chair and Columbus District 4 Councilman Five different designers came together to replicate fashion trends from 1890 to 1963. Theatrical and cultural event designer and director Kenneth Green produced ‘The Clothes Story’ and was thrilled to see the exhibit come to life . “People want opportunities just to uplift themselves, their families, everyone and all of their communities, because a lot of those stories have gone untold.” Kenneth Green – Creative Director and Producer Mayor Skip Henderson has officially declared this week as Juneteenth Jubilee and Unity Week. Chaired by Councilwoman Toyia Tucker and Civic Center Director Rob Landers, the June 19 Jubilee and Unity Week inaugural committee includes more than 30 local leaders and community organizations. Toyia Tucker – Committee Chair and Columbus District 4 Councilman The exhibition will be on display until June 25 and is open to the public free of charge during normal business hours. All other Juneteenth events can be found at the link below. https://www.wrbl.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-civic-center-announces-schedule-for-inaugural-juneteenth-jubilee-unity-week/ ONGOING: June 19 Inaugural Jubilee, Columbus Unity Week

