Marjorie Taylor Greene tells the proud boys to dress appropriately for protests





Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene advised protesters to dress appropriately, in reaction to a recent incident at a drag queen storytime event at a California library. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th District, offered advice on his podcast on Friday and showed a tweet featuring a man who had been involved in the protest. The man was wearing a t-shirt that showed what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon and the phrase “Kill your local pedophile”, which Greene said was not a helpful way for the protesters to dress. Police to believe a group of men who stormed the event at the San Lorenzo Library in East Bay, San Francisco on June 11 may be members of the far-right group Proud Boys. The men allegedly shouted anti-LGBT slurs. “He’s one of the Proud Boys,” Greene said. “They went to protest a drag queen’s story time and they disrupted story time and now you can see that the sheriff’s department there [is] open a hate crime investigation into the protest against the drag queen’s story time.” The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, but no charges have been laid. Protesters reportedly shouted “tranny” and “paedophile” during the incident. Greene focused on the attire of the man depicted in the tweet. “Well, this guy and his t-shirt makes it easy to build a profile of people who would come in and want to quit a drag queen story,” she said. “Obviously the shirt is something they can use to make anyone who wants to stop a drag queen story time look dangerous, maybe look like they’re trying to kill someone even though , clearly none of us would support pedophilia in any way and would want to stop pedophilia permanently,” Greene said. “But you can see the imaging problem here,” the Republican continued. “So just like you’d walk in and want to look good for a job interview or you’d want to dress appropriately if you wanted, you know, anybody where you wanted to look respectful and you wanted people to think good things about you,” Greene said, then advised people to dress well when demonstrating, attending school board meetings or meeting elected officials. “I would suggest that you dress appropriately,” she said. “Don’t give these people any reason to turn you into something you’re not.” The Drag Queen Storytime Event at the San Lorenzo Library was held for preschoolers as part of Pride Month. Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell of California’s 15th District and who represents the affected area, condemned the disruption during a meeting on Thursday. “To the Proud Boys, what I say to you today is that you have nothing to be proud of in what you have done to the children. It would be a compliment to call you boys because you acted like babies,” Swalwell said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-proud-boys-dress-appropriately-protests-1717116

