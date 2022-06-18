Ripley Museum refutes claim that Kim Kardashian ruined Marilyn Monroes dress worn at MET gala





June 18, (THEWILL) Ripleys Believe It or Not, owners of the iconic Marilyn Monroes Happy Birthday dress, have denied claims that Kim Kardashian damaged the dress after wearing it to the 2022 Met Gala. A Marilyn Monroe collector, Scott Fortner, previously claimed there was permanent damage to the dress, which Monroe wore on John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday. Fortner, who works to authenticate and verify Monroe’s memories, shared some photos via her Instagram page to show what appeared to be stretched and looped fabric, as well as missing crystals from the back of the dress. The company, however, came out to debunk the claims, saying the damage was done before Kim wore the dress. In a statement posted on the Ripleys website on Thursday, it was revealed that the company was not the first owner of the dress, as it was acquired at auction in 2016, for the price of 4 .8 million. A report written on the condition of the dress in early 2017 indicates that a number of seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising, given the fragility of the material. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes, among other damage cases, the statement said. Tendency Anxiety as FG takes terrorist financiers to court Amanda Joiner, Vice President of Publishing and Licensing at Ripleys, who accompanied the dress to New York, where the gala took place, also said: From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim walked into the dress , to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition as it started. Kim angered many when she revealed at the gala that she had to undergo extreme weight loss before stepping into the dress because it couldn’t be changed. The company also defended its decision to lend the dress to the reality TV star, saying the much debated showcase also helped bring Marilyn Monroes’ legacy to a new generation. Our mission is to both entertain and educate visitors and fans, and spark conversations like the Marilyn Monroes Dress Talk does just that. No matter which side of the debate you are on, [the] the historical significance of the dress has not been denied, but rather highlighted. A whole new group of young people have now been introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe, the statement said.

