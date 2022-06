Mindy Kaling wore a matching blue crochet dress and jacket

Every product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the included links, we may earn a commission.

Mindy Kaling is a Hollywood powerhouse who never shy away from bright, bold, and colorful outfits — and last week was no exception.

June 11, The sex life of college girls The co-creator, 42, shared three photos on Instagram in which she wears an eye-catching aqua blue ensemble consisting of a mini tank dress and matching cropped collar jacket. She accessorized with blingy heels, a tiny chain link purse and layered necklaces.

The whole thing sounds very Elle Woods, which is fitting, since Kaling is currently writing Legally Blonde 3. But aside from her preppy vibe, there’s one element of Kaling’s outfit that we take note of: the crochet fabric of her dress and jacket.

The nostalgic material that probably reminds you of your grandma’s knitting needles is making a big comeback this summer in part because of the viral coastal grandmas trend. Not only does it scream “comfortable”, but thanks to its open weave design, the crochet fabric is extremely breathable, which is essential for those hot summer days.

Although the idea of ​​wearing crochet clothes can make you feel exposed, as Kaling showed, crochet dresses with a tighter weave can actually cover you entirely while keeping you cool. In the same way, this backless crochet maxi dress isn’t all that revealing, but it does give off a relaxed, seaside vibe – and it’s only $50 at Amazon.

This cobalt blue peak with a crossover back reminds us of Kaling’s pick, and it’s on sale for just $44 at Nordstrom. If you want to show a little more skin, this crochet beach dress is a great swimsuit cover up and is available in black and white for just $54.

Below, shop more crochet dresses that will keep you cool this summer, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s aqua blue outfit.

Buy it! Women’s Walmart Scoop Crochet Shift Dress, $38; walmart.com

Buy it! Bardot Crochet High-Neck Mini Dress, $44.50 (origin $89); nordstrom.com

Buy it! The Jayla Drop Sleeveless Crochet Striped Midi Dress, 49.90; amazon.com

Buy it! The Drop Jayla Sleeveless Crochet Midi Dress in Yellow, $49.90; amazon.com

Buy it! BDG Urban Outfitters Halter-Neck Striped Crochet Dress, $64; nordstrom.com

Buy it! Zara cutout crochet dress, $89.90; zara.com

