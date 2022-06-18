Fashion
Amazon shoppers are loving this tiered cotton maxi dress for dressing up during the heatwave – and it’s on sale
Thousands of shoppers are rating this ‘loose and comfy summer dress’ as a winner for the heatwave – and it’s on sale for under-22s
Heatwave data shows a whopping 4,850% increase in searches for summer dresses, with thousands of us searching for the perfect summer dress to stay cool, comfortable and stylish.
If you’re looking for an affordable option to add to your summer wardrobe, thousands of shoppers have found a winner with the YES NO Women Dress available on Amazon.
Currently at the top of the best-selling women’s casual dresses on Amazon, the dress has been called “so easy to wear”, “great for warm weather” and “so comfortable”. And the best piece? It’s currently on sale from 9:24 p.m. only and comes in over 20 colors and prints.
The YESNO women’s dress is the number one best-selling “women’s casual dresses” on Amazon with over 500 five-star reviews.
It’s made of 100% cotton to keep you cool on hot summer days, while the ruffled maxi dress has been designed with short cap sleeves and a wide flared skirt that gives you freedom of movement.
The best summer dresses are ones that will keep you cool and comfortable as the temperatures soar, but also help you look great no matter the occasion.
And dozens of buyers seem to have found the perfect solution in theYES NO Women Dress.
Lightweight and floaty and made from 100% cotton, the maxi dress has racked up over 500 five-star reviews – and it’s surprisingly affordable too.
The floaty dress is made with summer days in mind. When temperatures soar, cotton is a great fabric to wear, naturally allowing air to circulate and helping us cool off quickly.
Made from 100% cotton, the long ruffled dress YESNO has been the solution to the dressing problems of hundreds of buyers. The perfect combination of comfort and style, it sports a tiered design that’s effortless and loose.
The long, lightweight dress seems to flatter all shapes and sizes, while the bright, bold colors and prints are sure to give you a lift.
The long bohemian summer dress 21.24 YESNO is light, comfortable and comes in a wide range of colors and prints.
The flattering shape maxi dress has been designed with short cap sleeves and a large flared skirt that gives you freedom of movement.
If you hate dresses that hug and cling to your body, then this “loose and comfortable summer dress” always flatters your figure.
One impressed shopper wrote, “Love this dress. The fabric is soft and the pattern is pretty. It’s very comfortable and the fabric moves with you as you walk so it won’t tangle around your legs. This is a beautiful feminine maxi dress.
Another agreed, adding: ‘Nice material, very comfortable summer dress and great quality. I had ordered a few dresses for a garden party, double that price, it was awful. I ordered two in different models and I am very satisfied.
A third writes: “Loose, cool, flattering, comfortable and with pockets. The fabric is perfect, not cheap and nasty but seems durable. The patterns are a delight. I just ordered two more!’.
