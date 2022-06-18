Fashion
Spring 2023 Men’s Fashion Week: Follow our live blog as we cover the shows in real time
It was worth the wait. Delayed for a year due to the pandemic, Pitti Uomo hosted an exhibition that celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Ann Demelemeesters brand. The designer retired in 2013, but the label lives on and is now in the hands of the founders’ friend, New Guardss Claudio Antonioli. He is lauded for his work with streetwear brands, but Demeulemeester is a different proposition and a passion project. My heart also beats for AD. There are designers who change the way you see and understand the world, and Ann is one of them for me, so it was a treat to be able to reconnect with her. I always feel like she has access to frequencies that most of us can’t hear, which might explain why music is such an important part of her job. Anns has worked with many artists, but her relationship with Patti Smith is best known. Their relationship is not only aesthetic as this anecdote shows.
It was moving to [curate this exhibition], but really nice too. It allowed me to work on the archive, but also on the emotional archive of my music, a lot of [which] is made by friends of mine. It was just good to be together there. [On the soundtrack for the retrospective there is Patti [Smith] talk or say short sentences taken from poems. There is a phrase that struck me when I was young, Patti said: I plug in my guitar, I go to the microphone and I’m not afraid. And that sentence stayed with me forever. So every time I was a little scared or thought, Oh my God, should I do this or not? I said [to myself]Come on Ann, plug in your guitar, get close to the mic and don’t be scared.
