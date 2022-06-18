When interior design meets fashion

Interior design as a business and a creative practice is experiencing a renaissance unparalleled probably since the Renaissance, when people radically reassessed their ideas of public and private urban spaces as well as diverging functional needs for places to live. , work and leisure. . The global COVID-19 lockdowns have upended centuries of common sense about organizing shared spaces around everyday activities. A house transformed into everythingoffice, gym, quiet study and noisy entertainment center, industrial grade food warehouse, childcare program and place of worship. It became clear that the new normal was overdue for a major overhaul. The once-niche market is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate of 8% to reach an annual valuation of $255 billion. within five years. The next generation of in-demand interior designers and architects will be informed by the post-pandemic vision of co-working and co-living, in style.

In the foreground Autuas Ukkonen: Autuas Ukkonen born in 1994, student at Aalto Uni Fashion, the Posh Lost … [+] Collection 2021 Paavo Lehtonen



Fashion may be fifth element drive a holistic approach to interior design based on cultural diversity and environmental sustainability. Additionally, interior design and fashion share a natural fascination with unique textures, shapes, colors and pushing the boundaries of functionality. Commerce, style and personal space regularly merge. The equestrian craftsmen of Herms first started selling scarves. Then US department stores introduced clothing and kitchenware as a unique shopping experience. Then Giorgio Armani launched his iconic hotels, resorts and restaurants. Then Ralph Laurent rebranded a fashion brand into a lifestyle platform and social movement. Young global design stars like Harry Nuriev now seamlessly merge interior design, fashion, politics and the proverbial kitchen sink.

Previously, I looked at schools that were pushing fashion forward. Let’s now explore the main international institutions at the intersection of interior design and style. Here are six academic institutions at the forefront of creativity and design:

Aalto UniversityHelsinki, Finland

Sustainability is not a buzzword in Scandinavia. It has been an evolutionary way of life for centuries. #AaltoUniversity the architecture, landscape and interior design programs are based on the know-how of generations of enthusiasts passionate about co-creation and co-habitation with nature. Architecture is technical and artistic; it is a social art and also a clever science. The manifesto rings true as ever.

Pictured Ville Plh: Ville Plh, born in 1996, student at Aalto Uni Fashion, Clone Gone Collection … [+] 2021 Paavo Lehtonen



Founded in 1871, a craft training program has grown to become one of the largest Nordic design institutions. It is now named in honor of Alvar Aalto, a Finnish architect and designer whose signature work includes furniture, textiles, glassware and sculpture. To understand Aaltos’ impact on the interior design industry, check out a retrospective of his pieces, then browse any IKEA catalog. Meanwhile, Helsinki is emerging as a forward-thinking creative economy center for the Nordic region. The Design Museum recently celebrated the innovative history of Finnish design with the Privacy exhibition linking artisanal heritage with wearable technology. Sustainable design thrives on the shores of the Baltic.

Jasmine Qian, Academy of Art University Art University Academy



Art University AcademySan Francisco, California

Founded in 1929, this institution has become synonymous with the legendary Bay Area art scene. Nearly a century later, the institution remains true to its original motto. Built by artists for artists. Such a commitment to the spirit of collaboration may still seem to many Ahead of its time. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Elisa Stephens, it became one of the few American universities to offer fully realized online education programs long before the pandemic. School of Interior Architecture and Design benefits from the proximity of Silicon Valley. It not only provides insight into the hottest wishes of potential customers and successful start-ups, but also provides access to the latest technological know-how, including testing new tools and applications as part of exclusive partnerships. (Disclosure: I served as Director of Fashion Journalism program at the Academy of Art University from 2015 to 2019).

Nehal Elnashar, Academy of Art University Art University Academy



For example, a brand new virtual design course is hosted by Gravity Sketch, a cutting-edge 3D design program that breaks down the boundaries between design, games, architecture, space exploration, and a host of new metaverse realms. Being an early adopter of next-gen technology often results in priority internship and job opportunities for alumni. Meanwhile, the city itself offers plenty of immersive style education opportunities, from people-watching in trendy neighborhoods to trendy museum exhibits such as Guo Pei: couture fantasy to the Legion of Honor and Patrick Kelly: The Trail of Love at deYoung. Even tackling the theory is practical here!

Polytechnic School of DesignMilano, Italy

Ciao from a high style place that needs no introduction. Founded in 1954, the same year as iconic luxury brand Valentino, #SPDMilano was at the forefront of the translation of Made in Italy ethos in the world of interior design, product and automotive design. Italian designers were among the first to embrace the company’s conceptual shift from selling consumer goods to curating consumer lifestyles. Missoni, Fendi, Versace and others branched out into home textiles, tableware, bedding and furnishings long before it became an expected standard. With courses available in English, students navigate their way through the rigors of design studies, dolce vita style. Being in Milan also means having access not only to Milan Fashion Week, but also to some of the most influential interior design shows in Europe. Just furniture fair and Milan Design Week alone attract hundreds of thousands of industry professionals from around the world to experience the latest from over 30,000 exhibitors. To imagine this as a resource for your homework!

ICS College of ArtsTokyo, Japan

The first and only interior design school in Japan was established in 1963 as Interior Center School by architects Takeo Amito and Junpei Nakamura. It takes the mentoring system approach to learning that focuses on the relationship between mentors and apprentices. A partnership with Middlesex University in London enables students to receive international degrees. Japan introduced several influential interior design concepts to the world such as kintsugi that honors the beauty of imperfections with gold or bonsai and ikebana who engage with trees and flowers in a meditative way.

The famous Alvar Aalto stool reinvented by the students of ICS College of Arts / Japan. Courtesy of ICS College of Arts



Let’s also not forget the Marie Kondo storage revolution! While Tokyo’s style headlines highlighted Olympic uniforms, the city’s impact on the global fashion imagination is unparalleled. From the historic creativity of Kenzo Takada, Rei Kawakubo and Yohji Yamamoto to the revolutionary influence of cosplay and the fashion metaverse to how the arts and urbanity continue to shape legendary spaces like the Harajuku district. #ICSCollegeofArts puts you at the center of this dynamic mix of tradition and potential.

Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and ArtRamat Gan, Israel

One of the largest design education institutions in the Middle East, #shenkar was founded in 1970. Its Design of buildings and interior environments program combines an in-depth study of engineering (under extreme environmental conditions) and a deep dive into social dynamics (no less extreme). With historic roots in textile design, this school has been successfully weaving the future of the creative industries for decades. Preserving ancient craftsmanship in design goes hand in hand with exploring the latest in 3D printing, laser cutting and virtual modeling. It also helps that Israel has placed fashion and the arts at the heart of its cultural diplomacy strategy.

The Shenkar Interior Building & Environment Design program combines an in-depth study of engineering … [+] (in extreme environmental conditions) and a deep dive into social dynamics (no less extreme) Courtesy of Shenkar



Its main fashion platforms Fashion Week Tel Aviv and Kornit Fashion Week prioritize diversity, technology and accessibility. The same three principles apply to sustainable goals for 21st century interior design and architecture. As more and more people change their perspective to identify as more spiritual, this development will impact our use of personal and public spaces. It could be a fascinating opportunity to learn what designing for the future could mean in a place sacred to billions of believers in all three Abrahamic traditions. This is where the challenges of climate change meet the opportunities for social change most dynamically.

Abu Dhabi UniversityAbu Dhabi, UAE

Few places in the world have experienced such rapid and profound urban transformation as the United Arab Emirates. In a few decades, it has become a global phenomenon with major architectural monuments and a dynamic fintech hub. Created in 2003, #AbuDhabi University integral to the long-term success of these initiatives. Its interior design program is rooted in key strengths: maverick engineering, startup ambition, multiculturalism. The student body engages with leading professionals from across the MENA region and beyond while drawing on the great continuing legacy of Arab architecture and interior design led by Zaha Hadid, Bernard Khoury, Ammar Khammash and many others.

Hard to imagine going past the Louvre and Guggenheim as design research destinations, and here these institutions come to you via signature outposts, as global culture is the cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s development goals. By diving into your studies, you can also explore whether there are conceptual and practical links between the global phenomenon of modest fashion and humble architecture Where conscious architecture. The world is full of connections waiting to be discovered and shared.