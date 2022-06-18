Fashion
Flattering Dresses Under $100 at Nordstrom
Frankly? We never feel like we have enough dresses. We decide to be people dressed for a week, but suddenly we find ourselves looking for the same one over and over again because we don’t have any others that will work. We weren’t against repeat outfits, but not so much when we saw the same people multiple times in the same week!
So let’s get involved. Let’s commit to having a wardrobe we love, a happier relationship with our personal style and mirror, and buying dresses we love and wear for years and years. Nordstrom can help! We’ve rounded up 10 exclusive dresses, ranging from casual to cocktail, now available to buy with super flattering cuts. Shop below!
This elevated t-shirt dress
Any flattering Nordstrom clothing list that omits this Treasure & Bond dress is simply invalid. A fan favourite, it’s made from a soft, stretchy jersey and it has expertly placed gathers that allow you to show off your figure while feeling completely confident!
Get the Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Bodycon Dress for only $59 in Nordstrom!
This cotton poplin dress
The floral print colors of this ruffle dress are just perfect, and we know everyone will compliment you non stop. This piece earns even more points by having pockets!
Get the Matching Family Moments Floral Cotton Poplin Dress for only $99 in Nordstrom!
This sporty dress
Sportswear brand Zella has knocked it out of the park yet again with this cute yet sporty dress. The drawstring waist is so flattering and we love how the ruffled hemline adds an extra touch of femininity!
Get the Zella Drawstring Waist Tiered Maxi Dress for only $79 in Nordstrom!
This wedding guest dress
From chic weddings to beautiful romantic evenings, this wrap-effect dress will make you feel like a total girl. Pair it with your favorite heels and jewelry!
Get the Chelsea28 Sleeveless Wrap Dress from only $50 in Nordstrom!
This floaty mini dress
Swiss dots? A tie belt to cinch the waist? See-through short sleeves? Frilly? This short dress has it all. The Pink Dawn shade is just stunning too, and we think it would look great on any skin tone!
Get the Chelsea28 Flutter Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress for only $79 in Nordstrom!
This dress cut out
It was about side cutouts for summer and how they look so edgy and cinched at the waist. Combine them with the insanely cool print of this dress and you have a winner!
Get the Open Edit Long Sleeve Cutout Dress (originally $79) for only $63 in Nordstrom!
This herringbone dress
We love the retro vibes of this herringbone dress, but we also love how the print has a flattering effect that’s only highlighted by the waist tie!
Get the Caslon Striped Long Sleeve Dress for only $99 in Nordstrom!
This wrap shirt dress
Sophisticated, vintage-inspired and oh so easy to wear, this Halogen dress is one of our new favorites. The notched collar and lightweight cap sleeves just won our hearts!
Get the Halogen Cap Sleeve Wrap Shirt Dress for only $99 in Nordstrom!
This pleated dress
This pleated dress plays with layered ruffles, a smocked waist and a cropped slit to create another beautiful dress you’ll wear to weddings and beyond. Just wonderful!
Get the Chelsea28 Pleated Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress for only $79 in Nordstrom!
This satin dress
We can’t get enough satin in our wardrobe lately. Combine it with the central gathers and you have a dress you will want to wear even when you have no plans!
Get the Halogen ruched satin midi dress for only $99 in Nordstrom!
