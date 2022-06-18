Milan Fashion Week: Fendi, Armani, Dolce&Gabbana invoke joy

Denim, fringes and big rubber sliders. These are the elements of next year’s summer wardrobe emerging from the second day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week’s menswear previews.

Temperatures in Milan were unusually high and the fashion crowd moved from show to show with the thermometer soaring above 93°F (34°C) and expected to continue to heat up in the days to come. That makes linen an easy sell, but less so of leather and even fur which are making appearances on Milan’s Spring/Summer 2023 catwalks.

Milanese designers Fendi, Armani and Dolce&Gabbana sought to invoke joy with collections that heralded a return to leisure and hints of nostalgia. Saturday Show Highlights:

THE FRINGE AT FENDI

Silvia Venturini Fendi created earthy, grounded looks for an earth-conscious generation in shades ranging from soothing chambray to warm ochres, merging in a new pattern created from images of swirling weather patterns of planet Earth.

The collection carried a certain nostalgia for more innocent times, from frayed hems on jeans to soft stitching on denim bags, embroidery accents reminiscent of beaded daisy chains and long lush tassels on loafers. Bucket hats are cutout for a visor feel, while knit cloches sport visors. The chunky rubber slip-on shoes featured the inverted double F logo.

For an easy daytime look, denim trousers were worn with knits in matching tones, accompanied by faded denim Fendi bags with a long fringed shoulder strap. For the beach, there were short linen shorts with soft zip-up jackets and sturdy-soled slip-on loafers. On the dressier side, a roomy bermuda in cream combined with a camel jacket and an ocher zipper on the back, with the bucket hat cut out.

Earth’s swirling patterns appeared on jacquard coats and intarsia knits and furs, as well as a pair of baggy jumpsuits. Bags included duffel-bucket combo shaped by the word FENDI cut out of leather; a denim Peekaboo incorporated as an external bottle holder and shiny shoppers were made from recycled plastic.

It’s about a balance between decoration and simplicity, Venturini Fendi said in the show’s notes. A timeless sense of freedom to play, as we rediscover the luxury of free time.

DOLCE&GABBANA REVISITS PAST SEASONS

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have delved into their archives for a new collection dubbed Re-edition which draws inspiration from the past, but is updated for now.

As if to clean the slate clean, the designers opened the show with a barefoot model in a white tank top and briefs.

Dolce&Gabbana mixed distressed elements with tailored pieces for high-low fashion appeal. Traditional fashion house lace tops have been updated with a grungy distressed back, giving the otherwise dressier piece some streetwear credibility. Frayed jeans were worn with a black jacket and white shirt unbuttoned at the waist as with the entire Re-edition collection, each piece was tagged establishing the original issue year and updated to the 2023 season, for a dose from time to time.

Patchwork denim became a standout piece, with high boots that looked like they were made from denim jackets paired with patchwork shorts, leaving only a glimpse of the leg in between. A soft white terry tracksuit gave way to familiar Dolce & Gabbanas bling: a rose-patterned jacket covered in crystals, worn with ripped white jeans and velvet rhinestone-covered slippers. Footwear included fur slippers, canvas or macrame sneakers with rope laces.

I love the freedom of expression they have, said stylist Apuje Kalu, who watched the show front row alongside NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor and NBA players Rudy Gay, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Corey Kispert. This use of color, texture and print, they are not afraid to do for men. You don’t always see that.

EMPORIO ARMANIS SEA LANDSCAPES

The Emporio Armani collection carried the carefree breath of summer, from light chambray tones to faded coral prints. The meaning of the looks was that it was time to return to simple pleasures.

Soft shirts, vests and jackets, with dramatic flaps, high collars or zipper accents, were paired with streamlined cargo shorts or pleated pants, often with informal leg slits.

More beachy looks, including drawstring pants and sheer knits, were finished with chunky rubber briefs, while more sophisticated urban looks, including a series of black-and-white jumpsuits, were grounded with black shoes with thick soles.

As if to underline the need for joy, a reggae dancer took center stage to close the show.