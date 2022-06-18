Avatars Store is coming to Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, dress your Avatars in Prada, Balenciaga and other designer outfits





Tech giant Meta is launching an online store where Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users can purchase digital clothing for their avatar. In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of “Avatars Store” on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. Initially, Meta will offer digital Prada, Balenciaga and Thom Browne outfits. Although the price of the outfits has not yet been decided, the free clothing options for Meta avatars will always remain available. Related News Instagram is testing the full-screen TikTok experience Instagram: Here’s how to use the “Inferno” effect to create reels Zuckerberg said the new fashion clothing options are a way for users to express themselves through their avatars. The store will start rolling out next week. He wrote: “We are launching our Avatar Shop on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger so you can buy digital clothing to style your avatar. Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. . I’m excited to add more brands and bring it to VR soon as well. Eva Chen and I tried on some of the new looks from Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne – a change of pace from my terrycloth sweater.” In an effort to build “Metaverse”, Meta worked to improve the appearance of his avatars. Earlier this year, the tech giant brought its 3D avatars to Instagram and introduced updated avatars to Facebook and Messenger. Related News WhatsApp latest update: Meta-owned app to support Do Not Disturb API for missed calls WhatsApp is working on the ability to react to messages with more emojis The update added more faces, skin tones, and accessibility features to avatars. The company now allows users to bring the same avatar to all Meta platforms – Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, including virtual reality. (ANI)

