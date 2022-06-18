Kim Kardashian Didn’t Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress, Says Ripley’s

In a new twist of events in the Kim Kardashian-Marilyn Monroe dress hulabaloo, Ripleys Believe It or Not! claimed the star did not damage the dress. A viral Marilyn Monroes Collection Instagram post claimed that Kim damaged the iconic dress worn by the late actress on John F Kennedy’s birthday in 1962.

Kim Kardashian opted for the artifact for the Met Gala this year. She only wore it for a few minutes and changed into a replica dress as soon as she walked up the steps, according to a New York Post report. According to Ripleys, a 2017 condition report on the dress indicates that a number of seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given the fragility of the material. There are pleats at the back by the hooks and eyes.

From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim entered the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in, Ripleys VP for Editing said. and Amanda Joiner Licensing in a statement Thursday.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old businesswoman got her makeup done for free for the event. She showed the utmost respect for the garment, a rep for Ripleys told the Post.

On Monday, the Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram account shared photos showing further damage to the dress, such as missing crystals and others hanging from a thread.

Ripleys was called out for letting Kardashian take the dress in the first place. Our mission is to both entertain and educate visitors and fans, and spark conversations like the Marilyn Monroes dress talk does just that, Ripleys said.

No matter which side of the debate you are on, the historical significance of the dress has not been denied, but rather highlighted. A whole new group of young people have now been introduced to the legacy of Marilyn Monroe, Ripleys added.