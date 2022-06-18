Fashion For A Cause raises over $175,000 for children in Chesapeake





Hospice Chesapeake Board Chairman Brian Gibbons (center) and fellow male models prepare for a runway practice.

Photo by Elyzabeth Marcussen, Hospice of the Chesapeake. ANNAPOLIS, Md. – An enthusiastic crowd of over 350 people had a great time and raised big money at the 12th annual Fashion for a Cause, drawing over 175,000 people for Chesapeake Kids. Held June 2 at Porsche Annapolis, the annual event raises funds and awareness for the Hospice of the Chesapeake program which supports children living with and affected by advanced illness and loss. This unique event began in the morning when Porsche Annapolis handed over its facilities to a production team who transformed their new service area into a lively nighttime venue with a fashion show. Tool carts lined the walls, food trucks parked outside the garage doors, and food and drink vendors set up throughout the room. WBAL emcee Bryan Nehman poses with presenting sponsor, Porsche Annapolis General Manager Brett Smith in the middle of the Porsche Annapolis service bay. Photo by Elyzabeth Marcussen, Hospice of the Chesapeake. Bryan Nehman, co-host of C4 and Bryan Nehman weekday mornings on WBAL NewsRadio, was the emcee for the events. Looks modeled by 28 community members included summer clothing and accessories provided by Annapolis clothing retailers 3 Sisters, Anthropologie, B Boutique, Charm City Run, JBD Clothiers, J.McLaughlin, Lilac Bijoux, The Lucky Knot, Mantovani Moda, The Pink Crab, Scout & Mollys of Annapolis, South Moon Under, Stardust Deluxe and Trendy Tides Boutique. There were many delicious sips and bites provided by a dozen different vendors: Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen and Wine Bar, Green Valley, Kilwins Chocolate & Ice Cream, Light House Bistro, Luna Blu, Main & Market, MMpanadas, Pussers Caribbean Grille, Sweet Satisfaction, and press 99. Chesapeake Children’s Committee member Elizabeth Liechty with April Boera and her daughters backstage. At the event, April and her daughters told the story of how their husband and father died and how Hospice of the Chesapeake and Chesapeake Kids helped their family during and after the tragedy. Photo by Ken Rochon. The event was generously supported by corporate and community leaders, including Presenting Sponsor Porsche Annapolis; Red carpet sponsors Sara Starry and The Wilburn Company; Fashionista sponsors Charter Financial Group, Gilligan Creative, Moran Insurance, The Murray McGehrin Group, Purple Cherry Architects, Tap 99 & Jason Cherry, and Bill & Laura Westervelt; and dozens of others. Guests stopped at the Step & Repeat backdrop for a photo op before heading to all the sips and bites. Photos by Leah Lovelace, Hospice of the Chesapeake. For a video clip of event highlights, visithttps://vimeo.com/718450885. For more photos from the event, visit the nonprofits Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/pg/hospicechesapeake/photos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebaynet.com/fashion-for-a-cause-raises-over-175k-for-chesapeake-kids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

