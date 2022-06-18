Fashion
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Marilyn Monroe Dress Damage Saga
For some reason, more than a month after the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress stunt is back in the news. The story is apparently that the dress could have been damaged but, overall, does it matter?
Rewind early May. The 2022 Met Gala red carpet is winding down and of course Kardashian and handsome Pete Davidson are fashionably late, him in a suit or whatever and her in the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.
It was pure cosplay, down to the platinum blonde hairstyle and minimal jewelry. But, at the end of the day, it was surprisingly tame.
Do you remember her “wet” dress? Even this all-black Balenciaga look from 2021 was more memorable than the Monroe dress.
Not because the dress isn’t beautiful, but because it’s rather tame by today’s scintillating standards. Tight beige dress with crystals? It’s nothing new or even particularly interesting compared to what designers like Alaa and Christopher John Rogers are doing with red carpet dresses these days.
The thing is, there were far more provocative and interesting outfits worn by other Met Gala attendees this year and, if Kim hadn’t had the historical context, it wouldn’t have been much more interesting than all this that she wore to the Met or any other big ticket. an event.
But that context was important enough for most. In all honesty, that’s what makes this dress priceless (or, really, worth $4.8 million), so it’s pretty title-worthy, I guess.
With anything Kardashian, however, controversy ensues and Kim’s Monroe moment was immediately met with backlash that died down as quickly as anything the internet gets mad at. Or so we thought.
On June 13, images and videos began circulating of Monroe’s dress in the collection of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando, where he had been hosted before Kardashian’s Met Gala exit.
Viewers began reporting apparent “damage” to the dress, including the fraying of a strap and the pulling of some threads at the back seam.
Ripley’s says “from the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim entered the dress, to the top where she was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” according to a statement from Amanda Joiner. , Vice President of Publishing and Licensing.
I don’t know, it sure looks like there’s been some stretching here and some slight tearing there. Which comes as no surprise, by the way, given Kardashian and Monroe’s incomparable physiques, Kardashian reportedly lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress, despite still being much curvier than Monroe.
Outrage over Kardashian’s perceived insolence over an old dress has spawned a whole new meme format.
Which highlights some of the stupidity involved in getting mad about the whole situation. The rich do what they want with what they want, nothing is sacred. We should all know by now.
Plus, that dress was housed in a goddamn tourist attraction down the road from Disney. It’s like going crazy that Mick Jagger’s boxers weren’t handled with enough care in a Hard Rock Cafe.
This comparison might be a little too creepy, but admittedly, none of us had spared a moment’s thought about this specific dress until Kardashian donned it on the first Monday in May.
For example, the dress does not appear to deteriorate further and there are many before and after photographs for archivists to study if they wish.
Anyone who complains that this indicates some kind of Exploitation of Marilyn Monroe has many FUNKO Pop! The figures and cheap merch to deal first with the happy succession of the license of the actress.
It’s easy to hate Kardashian, not always unjustifiably, but in this case the wear and tear caused by one of the few women as famous as Monroe herself is now simply part of the dress’ continuing legacy.
