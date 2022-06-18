Fendi Men Spring 2023 – WWD





Remember the Fred Astaire guy in his tuxedo and bow tie who closed Fendi’s Fall 2022 show? He embraced his hippie side for Spring 2023. Time flies in fashion and in the space of a few months, Silvia Venturini Fendi transformed the narrative that charmingly celebrated the tropes of a classic wardrobe into an exhilarating garment for leisure time. Driven by a desire for freedom and simplicity, she delivered a beautiful collection imbued with a new sense of ease and a bohemian vibe, accentuated with clever details. After barely a full day of runway shows in Milan, this playful message is set to set the overall tone of the season, with many brands – from Dsquared2 to MSGM – also adopting this carefree attitude, often exemplified by the lifestyles of surfers or skaters. It’s a reasonable reaction to the pandemic, which has caused people to reconsider their priorities, increasingly untangling their identity from their work and linking them instead to their passions. “We come back to life and regain control of our time. So this is a collection dedicated to that desire for free time, because we’ve all discovered that we like to spend it cultivating ourselves and our interests,” Venturini Fendi said ahead of the show. In the hands of the designer, this still translated into an elevated and luxurious wardrobe, but with a relaxed, lived-in, sun-drenched appearance. Denim, “the fabric that for me best represents that feeling of freedom,” Venturini Fendi said, played a big role. Wide-leg pants, bermudas, oversized shirts and even the Fendi Baguette bag were crafted from frayed denim, channeling nonchalance. In its quest for ease, Venturini Fendi has not simplified the process, only the result. Many pieces demanded closer examination to reveal their true nature, such as trompe-l’oeil effects imitating denim on reversible cotton shirts or a striking zip-up jacket made from strips of shearling. This attention to detail has turned into a subtle flair for eccentricity through small embroideries and beads on shirts and polo shirts. Handcrafted touches — which extended to fringed loafer shoes and new must-have sneakers — were juxtaposed with high-tech treatments, like seamless ultrasonic bonding to a lightweight raincoat. Venturini Fendi’s work on silhouettes was also interesting, as she cut tiny slits in the shoulders of coats or deconstructed suits with side openings or zippers to create more airy volumes. Accessories offered a range of options from tiny denim Peekaboo bags to a new bucket bag with the house name wrapped around it. A logo skater stole this charming show, filled with clothes everyone would love to hang out in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/runway/mens-spring-2023/milan/fendi/review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos