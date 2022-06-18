These 10 celebrities have invested in sustainable fashion brands





Fashion trends come and go constantly. Style icons have revived the fads of years gone by and created new movements, and fashion industry giants – and the stars they style – have now turned their backs on clothes made from animals. A few big celebrities have helped fund this new wave of trendy vegan clothing by investing in the companies that pioneered this movement. Whether it’s leather or fur, unsustainable animal-based clothing is out of fashion. With calls for animal welfare and environmental action, celebrities have pivoted to support sustainable materials, lobbying fashion houses such as Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and more to ban originator products. animal. Currently, over 1,500 retailers have joined the Fur Free Alliance and pledged to ban fur from future collections. These companies include major luxury fashion brands like Armani, Prada, Versace and others. Last December, the major fashion magazine SHE announced that it would implement a worldwide ban on the removal of fur from the editorial and advertising sections of the magazine. SHE became the first fashion magazine to introduce such a ban. The official ban went into effect on January 1, 2022, and all 41 branches will follow on a rolling basis throughout the year. Leading the mainstream, star investment has promoted the growth of the sustainable fashion industry. High profile investors and celebrity entrepreneurs including Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna and Billie Eilish have helped propel sustainable fashion into the mainstream. A study from PETA concluded that the fur industry is extremely harmful to the environment, citing waste from land, water and energy created by livestock. Stella McCartney – fashion icon, daughter of Paul McCartney and former LVMH sustainability advisor – puts great fashion designers to the test. The co-founder of Meatless Monday is helping to transform fashion by unveiling its most enduring collection this fall. Stella McCartney’s enduring collection joins a growing list of celebrity investments, clothing lines and start-ups. Today, the sustainable fashion industry is ushered in by a prestigious cast of celebrities. 10 celebrities who have invested in sustainable fashion Billie Eilish 20-year-old pop icon Billie Eilish helped Nike create not one, but two vegan variations of the company’s legendary shoes. Eilish helped Nike release leather-free versions of the Air Force 1s and Air Jordans. Chris Hemsworth Thor star Chris Hemsworth helped Hugo Boss became the first major fashion house to make shoes from vegetable-based leather in 2019. Hemsworth joined the team as an ambassador as the company seeks to reduce its energy consumption by 30% and its CO2 emissions . jason mamoa In 2021, AquamanThe Jason Mamoa lead actor has launched a sustainable sneaker brand that makes shoes from seaweed. Mamoa’s So I go works in close collaboration with BLOOM to create an eco-friendly shoe designed to protect the planet. john legend John Legend helped a vegan leather company MycoWorks secure a $45 million investment package to produce more sustainable leather made from mushrooms called Reishi. More recently, Mycoworks acquired $125 million to increase production as vegan leather becomes more popular. Leonardo DiCaprio Environmentalist and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio entered the sustainable fashion market at an early age when he invested in all the birds in 2018. The sustainable shoe brand developed a shoe sole made from renewable sugarcane. Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Converse to release the Converse x Miley Cyrus collection, releasing a selection of 19 all-vegan pieces. The collection included vegan Chuck Taylor Allstars and a wide selection of gender-neutral and sustainable streetwear. Natalie Portman By joining John Legend, Natalie Portman helped MycoWorks secure its Series B funding round, which helped the brand hone its Reishi and large-scale vegan leather production capabilities. Rihanna Rihanna took vegan fashion into her own hands by launching a vegan leather capsule collection under her Fenty clothing line in April 2020. The faux leather collection included oversized shirts, jackets, corset dresses, pants, and more. Rooney Mara Rooney Mara – vegan activist and star of The girl with the dragon tattoo – launches women’s vegan clothing brand nostalgia collective in 2018. In partnership with Sara Schloat and Chrys Wong, Mara promotes cruelty-free fashion through this company. Rosario Dawson Rosario Dawson has partnered with Abrima Ewiah to found Studio One Eighty Nine dedicated to creating sustainable, African-inspired clothing. The company has won the CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative for Sustainability and uses only natural, plant-based dyes and sustainable materials. For more plant-based events, check out The Beet’s News articles.

