Weymouth Boys and Belmont Girls Dominantly Claim State Championships





Mastrocola, a junior, led Weymouth (7-1) with three tries. Senior Jaheem Ridore had two. Saturday’s victory was emotional for the Wildcats and coach Ryan Casey, who founded the program. Weymouth had already lost to Hanover (7-3) in the 2018 and 2019 state tournaments. I have to be honest, I’m surprised I’m not crying right now, Casey said. I don’t even have words at this point. I graduated from Weymouth. I’m so proud of them. Get sports titles The latest sports headlines from The Globe delivered to your inbox every morning. Hanover held just one lead the entire game, 14-12, after a try with around 14 minutes left in the first half. Weymouth responded with 19 unanswered runs to earn a double-digit lead they never relinquished. Even though Weymouth had many first-year players in their squad, Ridore attributed the win to athleticism. A lot of our players, we just have natural abilities,” said Ridore, a senior and first-year player whose older brother plays rugby at American International College. Some of us play football and other sports like hockey. It’s things like this ability that help us. It was a record breaking day for the Weymouth rugby team at Curry College on Saturday afternoon. Brandon Chase The Belmont girls’ rugby team celebrated the programme’s fourth consecutive championship, but the first since 2019, on Saturday afternoon in Milton. Brandon Chase Girls Division 1 State Belmont 34, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 Junior Val Detheux’s 45-yard run for a try in the second half of the Women’s Rugby State Final was a microcosm of the Marauders’ high-powered offense. As soon as the Marauders can find a free space on the ground, they take advantage of it. But that didn’t happen immediately at Curry College. Belmont, the number one seed, scored 29 points in the second half as his offense found its rhythm in a shutout against Lincoln-Sudbury (4-2). Belmont has won the last four state championships dating back to 2017. There have been no state title games in 2020 (COVID-19 pandemic) and 2021, when teams opted to play 7-on-7 instead of the standard 15 vs. 15. Every time it’s really tough,” Belmont coach Kate McCabe said of winning another state title. I just want so many girls in Massachusetts to have the experience of stepping onto the court and knowing that they are playing a full contact sport where they dominate, where they are strong, where they are recognized for their athleticism. Detheux and second Mia Taylor each had two tries. Belmont beat LS, 39-26, in their opening match on April 14. They played a wider attack today, and I think we were really surprised by that, and we needed the first half to adapt,” Detheux said. It all came together in the second half. Including the playoffs, Belmont (6-0) outscored opponents, 234-33, averaging 39 points per game. The Marauders have recorded shutouts in four of their last five games. In the second half we were able to settle in, play our pattern, really work out what we know, and some of that space opened up for us, McCabe said.

