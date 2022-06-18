Local non-profit sews dresses for girls in need | Community News

Buying a new dress or a new outfit is something that most young girls take for granted, but in many third world countries, a new piece of clothing is not always available.
This is where Dress a Girl comes in. Founded by Rachel Cinader in 2009 after a trip to Uganda, where she received a sewing pattern for a pillowcase dress. Years later, the pattern would create the basis for Dress a Girl.
Although the nonprofit organization has swapped the pillowcases for more considered cotton fabrics, the goal remains the same: to clothe young girls in need.
“We dream of a world where every girl has at least one new dress, reads their mission statement. We want girls to know they are worthy of respect and loved by God.”
The local Bay Area chapter was formed in early 2011 by Suzanne Beck and a group of five other women. Today, the nonprofit has 300 people on its mailing list and 60 regular volunteers at their Sew-Fest gatherings where volunteers can get together and create the dresses to send.
We meet about every month, usually at a local church hall, for a Sew-Fest, Beck said. There is a lot of discussion, camaraderie and camaraderie. We typically have 300-400 dresses returned at each event.
Non-sewers are also welcome to participate and can volunteer at Sew-Fests. Their job is to iron and cut the fabric for the kits, while the seamstresses bring their machines and create the dresses from the kits. Also, donations of good quality cotton fabric, money, or Joann’s or Amazon gift cards are always welcome.
The next two Sew-Fests will take place on June 25 and August 6. Both events will take place at Holy Cross Lutheran in Livermore, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to stop and help out for an hour or all day. . For those unable to attend, clothing kits are available at all times and can be picked up at Becks’ house to return upon completion.
