Events, Fashion Shows, Calendar – Footwear News

Milan Fashion Week for Men heats up this week with the catwalks making a strong comeback this season, after years of digital events and presentations now in the rearview mirror.

Dsquared2 opened the week as its first physical fashion show on Friday, followed by the show of 1017 Alyx 9SM and presentations from Kiton and Billionaire. Zegna, the typical opener for the week, will wrap up the festivities on Monday night. In between, the Spring/Summer 2023 collections from Fendi, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Gucci and many more will be unmissable.

Below is a rundown of everything you need to know about Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 season, lively catwalk moments, the best shoes at shows all over the city and top trends from showrooms, parties and more.

Emporio Armani



Designer Giorgio Armani with models from the Emporio Armani Spring 2023 show in Milan. CREDIT: STEFANO GUINDANI

This season, designer Giorgio Armani’s young, contemporary label takes holiday spirit to the next level, with shirts and slouchy pants at the center of the collection.

The shapes barely touch the body, allowing it to breathe during the summer months. Bold details – slits, vertical openings, cutouts – reveal the skin, adding a note of vibrant sensuality that extends into cropped shorts and overalls that reveal almost the entire leg. Pleated trousers caress the figure, while deconstructed blazers reaffirm a cornerstone of Armani style, here in new jacquard designs.

As for footwear, a new slip-on style molded sneaker was introduced along with a new leather boot.

Brioni



CREDIT: Courtesy of Brioni

The Roman brand’s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection is another foray into summer nonchalance, with soft cuts in lightweight fabrics. Unveiled in a hidden garden in Milan on Saturday, everything is soft and light and meant to move with the wind. Highlights include the seersucker suit with matching belt, shirt and bucket hat, as well as the introduction of a women’s tuxedo look.

All looks were paired with round toe loafers, leather sandals or the brand new crocodile leather loafer.

Brunello Cucinelli



CREDIT: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

The Italian luxury brand is not afraid of color this season. In fact, Brunello uses a wider range of colors than it usually does in its menswear range. Ginger red, salmon orange, sunflower yellow and a wide range of light blues such as periwinkle, oxford and ultramarine combine with the brand’s range of greys, blues and light beiges which represent the cornerstone of the collection.

When it comes to shoes, the brand is seeing success in the category after several years of growing and showcasing its shoes. Highlights include the range of casual and dress shoes, as seen in a pair of chocolate brown suede tassel loafers, double strap suede sandals and new sneaker styles.

Boss x Khaby



CREDIT: Courtesy of BOSS

Hugo Boss’s Boss label celebrated the launch of its new collection with TikTok star Khaby Lame at a special event in Milan on Friday night.

The capsule features all-black styles with leather detailing and a signature logo featuring Khaby’s likeness. Pieces include a t-shirt, hoodie, and varsity jacket. Rounding out the collection, a doll of the social media star co-created by Khaby will be featured on her social media. It is designed to be both a stand-alone accessory and an attachment that can be attached to the hoodie.

Billionaire



CREDIT: Courtesy of Billionaire

Designer Philipp Plein presented the new spring/summer 2023 collection of his high-end brand Billionaire at the Four Seasons Hotel in Milan on Friday.

Designed for the gentleman who’s ready to soak up the warm vibes of summer, opulent silk robes and pajamas are offered alongside luxury leather travel accessories and bespoke garments offered in vibrant hues. .

Most of this season’s shoe styles are carryovers from previous collections, updated to reflect the Spring 2023 identity. According to Plein, “you won’t see sporty running sneakers in this collection, only loafers, simple white lace-up sneakers and casual dress shoes”.

Kiton



CREDIT: Courtesy of Kiton

The Italian luxury brand presented its spring/summer 2023 during a presentation evening at the Palazzo in Via Pontaccio in Milan on Friday evening. The installation for the evening featured 32 men’s outfits and 12 women’s outfits, which are a preview of the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 women’s collection.

Red is the main color of the decor: from the luminous design of the place to the glass walls of the structure containing the outfits. Everything refers to the Red Dot, the graphic sign embroidered on each garment, which now lends its name to a cultural container to promote Kiton’s heritage.

According to Kiton, a series of Red Dot brand initiatives will take off, with traveling events around the world that will promote tailoring, sponsorship, looking to the future and sustainability.

1017 Alyx9SM



CREDIT: Courtesy of 1017 Alyx 9SM

1017 Alyx 9SM designer Matthew M. Williams is expanding his footwear offering for Spring 2023.

Following the Fall/Winter 2022 developments, this season’s collection features the Mono Boot in an expanded range of colors and special high-tech yet handcrafted treatments.

This season also marks the introduction of the Aria sneaker in high and low-top variants. This sneaker uses the know-how acquired during the development of the Mono line to create a chunky sole that is visually impactful while being incredibly lightweight. The signature sole is then mounted on a lightweight upper allowing great breathability and ease of wear during the summer heat.

Dsquared2



CREDIT: Courtesy of Dsquared2

Dsquared2 shifts gears for its Spring/Summer 2023 men’s collection. Multicolored surf prints, crochet and floral and striped knits mingle with tailored and biker garments adorned with the iconic Honda logo – as part of a collaboration with the motorcycle company for the collection.

Additionally, a tribute to the Bob Marley Foundation can be found in prints and patches on outerwear, bags and t-shirts. Dsquared2’s DNA is tube: checkered nylon maxi shorts, tie-dye shirts and hoodies are teamed with 70s flared denim pants and soft leather ring sandals. Technical sandals, leather sandals, white ankle boots and biker fashion boots are also present throughout the collection.