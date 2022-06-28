Janelle Mone’s BET Awards Dress Meets Roe v. wade





Janelle Mone has issued a statement on SCOTUS’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that upheld a person’s right to an abortion at the 2022 BET Awards. Using the red carpet as a starting point , Mone worked with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn to find a dress with a lot of symbolism. Mone wore a black Roberto Cavalli dress with a sheer floor-length skirt attached to a leather harness across the bust. The harness had a bold cage effect, with details reminiscent of ideas of protection and empowerment, according to almond seeds and creative director of Cavalli Fausto Puglisi. “It gives my body my choice,” Mandelkorn wrote on Instagram under a photo of the dress, while Puglisi noted how the dress was designed to “f*ck patriarchal codes.” The “Stronger” singer finished her look with black and silver diamonds from Dena Kemp and Vhernier, question mark earrings from Stfre and patent platform pumps, made up by Keita Moore and the hair by Nikki Nelms. Mone, 36, joined several other celebrities at the event who took a stand for abortion rights with their speeches. As Mone presented the nominees for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist on stage, she addressed the audience: “To queer black artists, to non-binary black artists, those artists who make art on our own terms, own our truths and speak freely and shamelessly in a world that tries to control and monitor our bodies, my body, our decisions and my decisions. Fuck the Supreme Court. Mone is not new to clothing messaging. The actor and musician sticks to a monochromatic color palette as a nod to workers’ uniforms. Mone also recently celebrated Pride at the Los Angeles parade in a plaid miniskirt, rhinestone nipple covers, micro crop top and rainbow flag. Ahead, check out Mone’s BET Awards fashion moment from every angle.

