BTS V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo Gum wow fans as they attend Paris Fashion Week Mens S/S 2023





June 27, BTS’s V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo Gum turned heads in Paris posing for Céline’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2023. The reaction of local fans to the visit to Paris by the stars of K-pop and K-Drama, which are popular around the world, is hot. A fan shared a video of V of BTS signing an autograph and saying, “I’m lucky,” and another fan said, “Can you take a look here? He even posted a photo of himself shouting “I love you” on social media. V also caught the eye on the Paris Fashion Week scene. When V, Park Bo Gum and Lisa arrived on the scene to attend Celine’s fashion show held at the Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art exhibition hall, local fans greeted them with a big shout. . V, wearing a red top, stared at the crowd for a moment as if surprised by the crowd of fans, then raised his hand to say hello and gave a mischievous expression while waving his arms slightly. Lisa wore a black halterneck mini dress and Park Bo Gum wore a black turtleneck, suede jacket and embellished jewelry. They had already left for Paris on a private plane from Gimpo Airport in Gangseo-gu, Seoul on June 24 with Lisa and the BLACKPINK actor. Bo Gum Park. Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single “Lalisa” in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do it. The music video for his debut single of the same name scored 73.6 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist. ALSO READ: ITZY Members Become Queens In New Set Of Concept Photos For Upcoming Album ‘CHECKMATE’ Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get closer to your favorite K-Celebs! Click here to join. What do you think of their meeting? Let us know in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/bts-v-blackpink-s-lisa-park-bo-gum-captivate-fans-they-attend-paris-fashion-week-men-s-ss-2023-1151009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos