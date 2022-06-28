Crypto Can Save the Fashion Industry Despite Bruises and Blows – Here’s Why





Luxury fashion brands are looking beyond the trauma the crypto industry is currently facing to create digital twins for their designer products. Luxury giants LVMH, Prada and Cartier have teamed up to launch the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a non-profit platform to create a digital twin for their fashion items. The platform relies on blockchain technology, which has the characteristics of transparency and immutability to ensure that consumers of brands buy original copies. Using blockchain, Aura creates unique digital identifiers of luxury products and so far, 20 brands have registered on the platform with over 17 million products listed. Daniella Ott, secretary general of the platform, noted that although the brands are competitors, they are collaborating on this technology to move forward faster, in the most secure way. The need for collaboration between luxury fashion houses is not overstated. The industry lost nearly $100 million to counterfeits in 2021, and that number is expected to be higher by the end of the year. In addition to the loss of revenue, brands face the risk of having their reputation tarnished by the activities of counterfeiters. Energy efficient but beware of the downsides Aura works by creating a compendium of information about the items listed, including date of manufacture, type of material, and number manufactured in the particular batch. According to Ott, Aura’s creation of a digital twin for physical objects offers military-grade encryption and can be accessed through the platform’s mobile app or through a web app. While blockchain technology has been criticized for its environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, Aura claims to buck the trend. Ott revealed that as a private blockchain, it uses a fraction of the energy consumed by public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Aura comes equipped with the added functionality for brands to filter the type of information listed, and the ease of use means brands can get started without any blockchain knowledge. In terms of governance, the founding companies that contributed the lion’s share of Auras’ development play a bigger role in the decision-making process. Other companies joining the platform are required to pay license fees, but Ott warns companies to keep an eye out for the limitation of blockchain technology. She cautions that brands need to have good relationships with their suppliers, otherwise blockchain won’t help due to potential errors in entering information. Other uses of blockchain in luxury Last week, Balmain announced a partnership with Jeff Cole to raise awareness of the new Unicorn sneaker collection using NFTs. Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin have joined Paris-based open-source blockchain platform Arianee to take advantage of NFT’s offerings. Karl Lagerfeld’s photography collection is also using blockchain to verify their originality, while Mercedes-Benz has joined Aura in creating NFTs for owners of the brand’s automobiles. Ott hopes to integrate all luxury brands including cosmetics, furniture and even perfumes on Aura. What do you think of this subject? Write to us and tell us! Disclaimer All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action the reader takes on the information found on our website is strictly at their own risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beincrypto.com/crypto-can-save-the-fashion-industry-despite/

