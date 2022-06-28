Julianne Hough wears a revealing cut-out dress on her way to work for her Broadway play in New York

Julianne Hough was spotted in New York on Sunday as she headed to work on her ongoing Broadway play.

The gorgeous star donned a cut-out dress as she strolled briskly in the summer heat amidst the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

The dancer focused on POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, which will wrap in mid-August.

Classic style: Julianne Hough, 33, looked stunning in an all-black ensemble when she was spotted in New York

The 33-year-old wore a cut-out black dress, showing off her toned abs and fit physique. The skirt of the dress fell past her knees, adding an elegant touch to the outfit.

The top was pulled up and connected to the rest of the dress by a strap that wrapped over her shoulder.

The Dancing With The Stars alum didn’t need an extra blanket or sweater in the hottest temperatures.

On the go: The actress quickly made her way through the city streets to start work on her Broadway play in New York

To accessorize her outfit, Julianne added a thick, classic black headband to match her dress.

She donned a pair of peep toe pumps with a small heel to make walking the busy streets simple and easy.

The star carried a cream-colored handbag with her to hold her essentials for the day.

To complete her chic and classic look, the professional dancer added a pair of round sunglasses and small golden earrings.

Gorgeous: The dancer looked very chic as she walked in the hot summer sun in New York on Sunday

The star has been busy working on his Broadway play and hosting the 75th Tony Awards.

Julianne was recently officially divorced from her ex-husband and NHL player, Brooks Laich, earlier in June.

According to a report by TMZ.

New beginnings: Julianne’s divorce from NHL player Brooks Laich was finalized earlier in June after a judgment was handed down

Julianne began dating the Washington Capitols hockey player in 2014. The two got engaged in 2015 and married in 2017.

After three years of marriage and a brief reconciliation, the couple separated in 2020 and the actress filed for divorce later that year.

At the time their divorce was filed, a source said People, ‘They were trying to work things out but Julianne realized she was happier to have her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to him, but he also reached his limit.

However, both exes left the relationship on pretty good and friendly terms.

According to People, the two released a joint statement which stated, “We share an abundance of love and respect for each other and will continue to lead with our hearts from this place.”