Fashion
Julianne Hough wears a revealing cut-out dress on her way to work for her Broadway play in New York
Julianne Hough wears a black cutout dress as she heads to her Broadway play in New York
Julianne Hough was spotted in New York on Sunday as she headed to work on her ongoing Broadway play.
The gorgeous star donned a cut-out dress as she strolled briskly in the summer heat amidst the bustling streets of the Big Apple.
The dancer focused on POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, which will wrap in mid-August.
Classic style: Julianne Hough, 33, looked stunning in an all-black ensemble when she was spotted in New York
The 33-year-old wore a cut-out black dress, showing off her toned abs and fit physique. The skirt of the dress fell past her knees, adding an elegant touch to the outfit.
The top was pulled up and connected to the rest of the dress by a strap that wrapped over her shoulder.
The Dancing With The Stars alum didn’t need an extra blanket or sweater in the hottest temperatures.
On the go: The actress quickly made her way through the city streets to start work on her Broadway play in New York
To accessorize her outfit, Julianne added a thick, classic black headband to match her dress.
She donned a pair of peep toe pumps with a small heel to make walking the busy streets simple and easy.
The star carried a cream-colored handbag with her to hold her essentials for the day.
To complete her chic and classic look, the professional dancer added a pair of round sunglasses and small golden earrings.
Gorgeous: The dancer looked very chic as she walked in the hot summer sun in New York on Sunday
The star has been busy working on his Broadway play and hosting the 75th Tony Awards.
Julianne was recently officially divorced from her ex-husband and NHL player, Brooks Laich, earlier in June.
According to a report by TMZ.
New beginnings: Julianne’s divorce from NHL player Brooks Laich was finalized earlier in June after a judgment was handed down
Julianne began dating the Washington Capitols hockey player in 2014. The two got engaged in 2015 and married in 2017.
After three years of marriage and a brief reconciliation, the couple separated in 2020 and the actress filed for divorce later that year.
At the time their divorce was filed, a source said People, ‘They were trying to work things out but Julianne realized she was happier to have her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to him, but he also reached his limit.
However, both exes left the relationship on pretty good and friendly terms.
According to People, the two released a joint statement which stated, “We share an abundance of love and respect for each other and will continue to lead with our hearts from this place.”
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10958791/Julianne-Hough-wears-revealing-cutout-dress-way-work-Broadway-play-NYC.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- A young actor tells the personal and frustrating story of having caught monkey pox June 28, 2022
- COVID-19: Ottawa Public Health Report One New Death with Semi-Weekly Update June 28, 2022
- S. Africa records a second monkeypox case that is not linked to travel June 28, 2022
- Turkey drops objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO June 28, 2022
- Even the best creators find Star Power fleeting – The Hollywood Reporter June 28, 2022