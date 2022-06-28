/ BTS’s V meets Hedi Slimane after Celine’s menswear show in Paris, posts dreamy new photos of her stylish look

BTS’s V aka Kim Taehyung dropped a photo of himself and Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane with dreamy clicks …Read more

BTS’s V, aka Kim Taehyung, posted a photo of himself and Celine’s creative director, Hedi Slimane, along with dreamy clicks of his stylish look while attending Celine’s Spring/Summer 2023 men’s show. He dropped the photos on Instagram, and the post got a lot of love from ARMY.

The BTS V member, aka Kim Taehyung, caught up with Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane after attending Celine’s Spring/Summer 2023 men’s collection. On Monday, the Winter Bear crooner posted a photo with Slimane and some dreamy new footage of the stylish look he donned for the fashion show on Instagram. The post received a lot of love from ARMYs (more than nine million likes), who had rushed to see the star in front of the Palais de Tokyo, where Hedi Slimane presented his new collection. (Instagram/@ thv)



The new images showed V’s outfit to attend Celine’s men’s fashion show. The BTS member wore a black sequined turtleneck top with long sleeves and a skin-tight silhouette, paired with black skin-tight leather pants and an oversized red leather jacket. While the pants feature side pockets and a slightly flared hem, the jacket comes with stand-up collars, full sleeves and an open front. (Instagram/@thv)



V accessorized her ultra-chic outfit with an OTT silver necklace adorned with sparkling rhinestones, a leather belt and black heeled boots. The messy hairdo, dewy skin and soft glam look of the Christmas tree singer gave the finishing touch to her outfit for Paris Fashion Week. (Instagram/@thv)

Meanwhile, V attended Celine’s Spring/Summer 2023 men’s show with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum. The trio even posed for photographers outside the venue and greeted hundreds of fans, who had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourites. Lisa and Bo-gum chose all-black looks for the occasion. (Instagram/@thv)