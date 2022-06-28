Mowalola Presents SS23 Show at Paris Fashion Week





UK-based Nigerian designer Mowalola launched her Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Men’s Fashion Week after a three-year hiatus. Called “Burglarwear”, the collection is inspired by the act of stealing and seeks to remind us that being a thief is nothing more than a state of mind. Intrigued by what it takes to steal, the track sees Mowalola introduce characters like white-collar bankers, pastors, and the internet crooks of Lagos (commonly referred to as “Yahoo boys”) all sharing common ground. Unified by a lack of remorse in their actions, the characters display a somewhat confident pride in taking what is theirs, evident in their attire. Black leather is fused with cutouts mimicking Regina George’s style tank top. mean girls, while religious robes bear crucifixes and display naval display. Elsewhere, the epitome of city tailoring is fused with Miu-Miu-esque hipbone cutouts and low-rise trousers alongside cropped jackets and shirts. The collection also explores what it means to be robbed and attempts to recreate the wardrobe of The Handmaid’s TaleSS23 sees hooded dresses and dresses with restrained arms and faces. Developed alongside a striking color palette of cobalt blue, blood red and acid yellow, the collection draws inspiration from comic book supervillains, essentially fusing together whatever is wrong with the world and fixing it. Alongside the collection itself, SS23 sees Mowalola launch a new collaboration with New Balance, culminating in the Mowalola x New Balance90/60. Slated to launch in fall 2022, the silhouette is designed with memories of “sweaty dance floors” and “race days,” according to the press release. Check out the collection in its entirety above. While you’re at it, check out the new COMME des GARONS Homme Plus and Nike collaboration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebae.com/2022/6/mowalola-spring-summer-2023-burglarwear-paris-fashion-week-new-balance-collaboration-runway-images The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

