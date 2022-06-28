Paula Patton Appears in Pink Ball Gown and Beaded Heels at BET Awards – Footwear News





Paula Patton brought a splash of bright color to the red carpet. The “Deja Vu” actress won the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. She was the presenter of the Best Actress award later that night, which was won by Zendaya for “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” For the event, Patton wore a hot pink mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The dress also featured large puff sleeves. gathers along the upper part of the garment. Patton kept her accessories minimal, yet classic. She wore delicate earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a small ring.

Patton at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Patton kept the monochromatic look with his shoes. She added a pair of pink peep toe heels to the outfit. The heels featured a large bead detail as well as an ankle strap. The block heel added at least 4 inches to Patton’s frame.

Antonio and Patton at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Patton’s “Sacrifice” co-star Juan Antonio joined her on the red carpet. He wore a more casual look consisting of a navy suit jacket, a crisp white button down, ripped skinny jeans and black boots. He accessorized with chain necklaces, earrings, rings and a wristwatch. The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more in various fields of entertainment. The first BET Awards were held in 2001 to celebrate black culture and black excellence. Taraji P. Henson hosts this year’s show with performances from Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. The show’s major nominations included Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each. See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 BET Awards here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2022/fashion/red-carpet/paula-patton-bet-awards-2022-red-carpet-pink-dress-1203305861/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos