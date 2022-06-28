Connecting with grandfather motivates El Salvador Salvador

Tegucigalpa, Honduras While the Salvadors’ campaign in the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras ended on Sunday in their 5-4 Round of 16 loss to the Dominican Republic, it was still a tournament to remember for El Salvador FW Javier Mariona.

The 17-year-old scored two goals in the tournament to help his team reach the knockout stage. It was made even more special by the fact that 52 years ago this summer his grandfather, Salvador Mariona, captained El Salvador in the country’s first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Mexico City. 1970.

Now Mariona is following in her grandfather’s footsteps, representing Les Bleu et Blanc on the biggest stages of football. Having that bond with his grandfather has meant the world to the young striker.

I think it’s amazing. It comes with a lot of prestige and a lot of value. Just the fact that he was able to reach that World Cup in 1970 as a captain, with that experience he had a lot of stories and a lot of messages about how he grew as a player and as a nobody, Mariona said in an exclusive interview. with Concacaf.com.

I think it has been a blessing for me and I use it as much as possible to my advantage as well as my motivation. From a very young age, I knew that my biggest goal was to play in a World Cup and knowing that my grandfather was already there gives me a boost, added Mariona.

Mariona had a good tournament for the Cuscatlecos in Honduras, scoring her goals in just 49 minutes in four appearances. The two goals he scored in the 4-1 group stage win over Aruba are one hell of a feeling you will never forget.

I played a few friendlies with the El Salvador senior team and scored a few goals, but I think just being able to find the back of the net twice in a Concacaf match brought out an emotion that ran through my body. . It’s amazing, it’s priceless. You really can’t put it into words, Mariona said.

Watching El Salvador play at WUC20 evoked a lot of memories of the senior national team quarter-finals at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, with an attacking style that was pleasing to watch. There is no doubt that the philosophy preached by senior national team head coach Hugo Perez has seeped into the country’s junior national teams.

I would say a lot of things that we take are implemented from the senior national team. We look at them and say that’s the type of guy we want to be in the future in terms of the style of play and in terms of the men they are. We watch a lot of movies about the senior national team. When we practice we say, this is how they move and this is how we are going to copy it,” Mariona said.

Mariona is also part of a new generation of Salvadoran players born and raised in the United States, but representing the Central American country internationally. While Marionas’ first steps in football may have been different from those of some of his Salvadoran teammates, at the end of the day he knows it all comes down to the jersey they all wear on the pitch together.

The first time I came to El Salvador I was very nervous, I didn’t know what to expect. My teammate, Alejandro Cano, our starting centre-back, had been to El Salvador once before. We flew from San Francisco to El Salvador and I asked him questions the whole flight. I felt very anxious, very nervous

But at the end of the day, I like to think that we all have the same blood, we’re all from El Salvador, we’re all here for a reason, we were all ready to represent Blue and White with all our hearts and give it our all. I just try to represent El Salvador to the best of my ability, give my best and try to achieve as much as possible on an individual and collective level, concluded Mariona.