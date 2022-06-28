V&A presents its first African fashion exhibition | VIRGINIA





The Victoria and Albert Museum will open its first exhibition on African fashion this week, more than 170 years after its creation. With designers who have worked with names such as Beyonc and architect David Adjaye, Africa Fashion aims to look through the fashion of the continent, exhibiting designs, photographs and films from 25 of the 54 countries. Christine Checinska, curator of African fashion and the African diaspora at the V&A, said the exhibit was overdue. It is a moment of transition that marks the commitment we have to celebrate African creativity at all levels, she said. The V&A was founded in 1852 and its legacy and reputation is linked to British colonialism across Africa. Some of its most valuable objects were acquired through colonialism, such as the Treasures of Maqdala which entered the V&As collection after being taken during a British military campaign in Ethiopia in 1868. This exhibit could be seen as part of a larger movement to acknowledge these stories and bring a more diverse range of voice in the institution. The exhibition took more than two years to prepare. The team of curators consulted with external experts, a group of young people from the African diaspora and an intergenerational community panel. The designers were also involved in choosing the presentation of their work. Marriage of David Adjaye and Ashley Shaw-Scott. Photography: Robert Fairer We wanted to showcase the pan-African fashion scene, that’s really what connects the creators of the show, said Checinska. So whether it’s from Morocco to South Africa or from Ghana to the West, [we want] in an attempt to strategically break through these old colonial borders. Located in the fashion galleries, Africa Fashion is divided into two parts. The bottom section covers historical outfits and images from the 1950s, while the floor is dedicated to contemporary designers and photography. The first section is an introduction to the rich history of fashion overlooked by most British galleries until now. It includes moments such as the then Prime Minister of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, wearing kente cloth to announce his country’s independence from British rule in 1957, and the popular studio portraits of photographers such as Rachidi Bissiriou, Sanl Sory and Seydou Keta, from the 1960s and 1970s. Other cases explore the work of fashion designers some of whom are known across Africa but little known outside the continent. Names of note include Alphadi, a Nigerian designer who used metalwork from his Tuareg heritage on glamorous dresses in the 1980s, and Shade Thomas-Fahm, a Nigerian women’s favorite designer for work wear in the 1980s. 1970. “,”caption”:”Sign up for the first edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST”,”isTracking”:false,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”The Guardian” ,”sourceDomain”: “theguardian.com”}”> Sign up for First Edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST In the upstairs gallery, designs from the modern era are surprisingly political brands such as Rich Mnisi, Orange Culture and Sindiso Khumalo who address feminism and LGBTQI+ rights in their collections. I don’t think it’s a new thing, Checinska said, pointing to engravings commemorating independence in the historical section. What if it doesn’t carry a message? It is almost a modernization of this textile tradition. Aesthetics that have their roots in African countries have long been subject to cultural appropriation, with European designers using them in their collections. Africa Fashion deliberately does not address this burning issue. It’s amazing work and we don’t want people to miss it, Checinska said. We center African creativity and hope that people will come in and be inspired, they will want to walk away, embrace and engage in a respectful way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2022/jun/28/v-and-a-africa-fashion-exhibition-victoria-and-albert-museum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

