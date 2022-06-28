dear Amy: I have a son and two grandsons.
Ask Amy: Her grandson wore a dress to prom. She asks if it is ‘a phase’?
My son became very defensive and said people can love whoever they want and society has to get used to that. I agree. But there are people who don’t like that in your facial behavior.
I didn’t mention that again. I don’t want to alienate my son or grandson, but the prospect of having an LGBTQ grandson sickens me.
He spends most of his time alone in his room and is very moody. His maternal grandfather committed suicide last year, so I am concerned for the mental health of the whole family.
They receive counseling individually and as a family. Can I do anything but cry to fall asleep? Could this be a phase, or will it always be like this?
Devastated: I have a direct question for you: are you going through a phase or will you always be like this?
Yes, you are worried. Yes, you are worried. But the role of a grandparent is actually so simple: all you have to do is love your grandchildren exactly as they are, exactly as they present them to you; through phases, representations or revelations and through the joys or challenges they encounter.
Can you imagine the impact on this family if you loved and accepted them all, no matter what?
You might not understand why your grandson would choose to go to prom wearing what looks like an incredible outfit. But this brooding teenager left her room, dressed up and went to prom!
(I wish I had an ounce of that kind of courage at his age.)
Moreover, his father is his ally! Give yourself credit for raising a man who is a good parent.
This family benefits from professional support (another very wise choice).
Your only job here is to find a way around your own fears and relieve yourself of the burden of judging this family and loving them all just as they are.
dear Amy: I moved to another state in 2019 and made a friend.
I met Stacy before the pandemic, so so far she was the only person in my new home that I have a strong bond with.
I’m a loner and it takes a lot to let people in. One of the main reasons for this is that I think I have an eating disorder.
Most of the time, I have to force myself to eat. Some months are better than others, but it’s a daily battle for me.
I overheard Stacy talking to her significant other about my weight the other day. She said I had lost too much weight and something was wrong with me.
I feel like if we were friends, why not ask me directly about it? My weight has been a struggle for me and I’ve actually gained quite a bit so it hurt.
Only my kids know how much I struggle with it. (I was never diagnosed by a doctor either.)
It’s not the first time Stacy has said something that hurts me deeply, but I don’t want to lose the one new friend I’ve made either.
How should I handle this?
Lonely: First, do this (today): go to the National Eating Disorders Association webpage, nationalatingdisorders.org. They offer many valuable resources and support, including a chat feature and a helpline: (800) 931-2237. You should consult a doctor and undergo a thorough examination.
Second: Be brave enough to be honest with Stacy. Sharing this could deepen your friendship and you deserve to have a good friend in your corner. You can get better, and I hope you are heading towards a healthy recovery today.
dear Amy: I did NOT agree with your advice to accidental witnesswho saw her daughter-in-law’s husband kiss the family’s nanny.
I would be horrified if someone in my family knew this and didn’t tell me.
upset: The problem was that this witness did not seem to bring himself to deliver this news. She wanted others to do it.
