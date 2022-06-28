Forney ISD dress code: Parents speak at school board meeting





A petition to change or remove the new dress code has reached over 5,000 signatures. The parents told council members about it on Monday evening.

FORNEY, Texas Administrators at the Forney Independent School District were listened to by parents Monday night after the district released a new dress code last week that bans hoodies, jeans, dresses, skirts and/or skorts for a large number of students. It was the first board meeting since the district released the new seven-page dress code. A petition started by new 10th grader Brooklynn Hollaman to change or remove the new dress code has already reached over 5,000 signatures. According to the district, no hooded clothing is allowed inside schools anymore. This includes hoodies or hooded jackets and coats. Dresses, skirts, and skorts are only permitted for students in grades K-4. In the statement below, Forney ISD explained why the dress code was changing: “The use of a school dress code is established to enhance students’ self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby improving school safety and the working environment. ‘learning.” The district also said in a video that the new dress code would help teach professionalism. Hollaman wore a dress to Monday’s meeting, addressing the board on the new dress code to prove that many successful women wear dresses and skirts every day. “I disagree with that,” Hollaman said. “I hope they change their mind, a lot of people are on my side right now. I think the dress code is unfair, and I’m wearing this dress tonight to contradict what the district says.” Forney Mayor Pro-Tem James Traylor also addressed the council. Traylor has a daughter in the district. “I don’t think a man should tell a woman what she should wear,” Traylor said. “I work with women every day, and they wear dresses, skirts, and they’re professional.” “I think that’s silly,” Traylor said. The district may make an exception for specific clothing if requested by a parent. But one parent on the public forum asked, “Do I really need to ask permission for my daughter to be a girl?” Other parents said they felt caught off guard. Christian Reed also has a child in the district. Reed told the WFAA he didn’t understand how the new dress code would keep schools safe and now had to buy a whole new wardrobe for school. “I think that puts a huge limit on kids and children in this district to speak up,” Reed said. “You know, we have to buy a set of clothes for school and then a set for everyday life. Most school districts don’t do that.” A district spokesperson told the WFAA that the dress code is still progressing despite impassioned calls from parents to scrap it. However, the council has time before the start of the school year to modify or repeal it. The WFAA was blocked from speaking to board members when this reporter attempted to approach them for comment. Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry ignored the WFAA’s audible request for comment as he left the conference room for a break. “I think it needs to be changed. I think they need to repeal it,” Traylor said.

