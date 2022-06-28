Horton empties the tank in record fashion despite the Sooners’ loss to the national championship

OMAHA — Earlier starter and Normanite Cade Horton was nothing short of phenomenal in Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series final. By the time he left the field with an over-and-one in the bottom of the eighth inning, he had set an MCWS Finals record with 13 strikeouts and was in line with a win that would send the Crimson and Cream to a deciding game. . three Monday evening.

That, however, was not to be, as the ever-reliable Trevin Michael couldn’t hold things there and the Sooners saw their counterparts battle it out on Charles Schwab Field. In the end, Horton settled for a no decision, allowing just two earned runs in the dynamite performance that ended with a bitter taste in his mouth.

And then he sat down with the media to talk about the finale of what has been a remarkable comeback season. OUInsider.com features all of that discussion here.

Q Cade, insofar as — is it hard to get the big picture right now, what you’ve personally been able to accomplish this year coming back from Tommy John and the team to get to where you have do ?

CADE HORTON: What do you mean by big picture?

Q Losing the national championship, just being able to get here.

CADE HORTON: Yeah, that was obviously our goal going into it. We have been successful here and we have achieved a lot this year. But we will be back. I know because this team laid the foundation for the future of Oklahoma baseball.

Q Obviously you pitched extremely well today. Can you tell us what worked so well for you today and why you were so effective?

CADE HORTON: Yeah, I stuck with what I did the last few starts, and it was just taking it one step at a time. I just wanted to put my team in a position to win and get ahead and throw some strikes.

Q Cade, I saw after the game that TJ McCants came over and Coach Lafferty came over to shake your hand. What did they tell you and what was it about?

CADE HORTON: They just said good job to me, and they said I did a hell of a job. I have a lot of respect for these guys, and they did a great job.

Q Cade, that’s obviously not the end result you want, but think about your two starts and your time here in Omaha at this event.

CADE HORTON: You know, it’s been wild. It was funny. I hope next year I can come back — we can come back here. That’s the plan.

Q As an original Norman, the only one in the team, what specifically did it mean to you to be able to wear this name on your jersey today?

CADE HORTON: Yeah, that meant a lot. It’s a dream come true for me, and I just wanted to represent the university as best I could.

Q The inning where you took the lead, I know you blocked loaded bases, but the next frame you hit the side. Did it seem like the crowd was pretty one-sided in coming out and getting those strikeouts? How was it then?

CADE HORTON: Yeah, I knew once we blocked the loaded bases, we had to pick up the momentum. I had that in my head. So I just wanted to go out there and keep making good pitches and executing.

Q Cade, there were a lot of players from 2010, former OU players came to Omaha. I want to ask you to reflect on that locker room and the friendships you’ve made and how far you’ve come this year since how far you’ve come.

CADE HORTON: Yeah, I mean, this team is second to none. I will remember these guys for the rest of my life. It’s a tight-knit group in there. There’s a lot of young guys, and then there’s – like Tanner, Trent, Jaret, Carmichael, Ben, all these guys who’ve been around for a while. It sucks to see this as one of their last games in uniform.

Q Cade, you mentioned one land at a time; it’s probably harder to do than the way you explained it, keeping your heart rate down, keeping your breath up when you’re out there and the tension of the game builds and the strikeouts go up. How did you do that? How did you keep calm at the time?

CADE HORTON: Stick to my routines. Just make sure you take a deep breath each time before you throw the pitch, and then if I didn’t like the pitch or, say, I had — I thought it was a strike and that it was called a ball, go down the mound and take a deep breath and pull yourself together.

Q Cade, I know you said that was always the plan, win a national championship, play for a national championship, and yet think about how far you’ve come from mid-season to now, to really get the results and the wins to get here, how do you reflect on that and how do you explain how you took such a tough turn to make the Championship Series?

CADE HORTON: Yeah, I mean, we’ve been doubted all year. We were chosen to finish sixth in the Big 12.

I think looking back at the start of the year, we still didn’t know how to win, and that’s something that our team figured out, and we went through some tough times with that, the series against Texas and Oklahoma State.

We kind of learned and overcame that, learned to win, started to believe in each other, and it kind of took off from there and gave us a good clear path.