Jacquemus Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





The world stops for Jacquemus. After a show in Hawaii with mostly local guests, Simon Porte Jacquemus landed in the salty mountains of Parc de Camargue in the south of France for his fall 2022 collection. The guest list in France was much longer than that of his journey across the Pacific, with trains full of international buyers, press, stylists and models arriving through Avignon station hours before the show. After car and bus journeys, we arrived at the otherworldly location at dusk, the Rhône and the sea crashing over the rugged terrain. Many remarked that it felt like being on the moon: clear water, icy salt, lilac sky. The moon and the fashion planet aren’t all that different: distant, vaporous spaces with alternate perspectives on reality, pragmatism, and the kinds of shoes that might work on gravel. (A surprising number of stilettos in the audience and on the catwalk.) Between the mountains of salt, Jacquemus had carved out a track that wound up the side of the hill. His models descended from the top of the mountain, their trains whipping the wind, their tulle veils billowing in the clouds, looking like extras in a costumed version of Karl Lagerfeld Dunes. Once the gazes were at eye level, the reality became clearer. Working with a raw hand and humble yet charming materials, Jacquemus was repositioning his brand and his gaze away from the Pop vibes of the past few years and towards something more refined. I started working on the collection obsessed with starting from scratch, like a blank page, he says. The first two things he filled his page with were comfort and couture ideas; every seam, he explained, talking about merging the safety of a blanket or pillow with the easy drama of a pleated bubble skirt or cocoon jacket. Her impending nuptials, which were due to take place in the South in two months, also influenced the scene: the show started with two models hugging and dancing. At 61 looks, this blank page of ideas quickly filled up. Shearling coats, puffer jackets and cargo pants are what Jacquemus does best for men, and here he had softened the shapes for a more serene spirit, adding his new Humara sneaker in collaboration with Nike. For women, his simplest ideas are the best, like a white tulle midi dress with a piece of burlap-colored canvas tied in the front for a clean, youthful look. Jacquemus’ form-fitting pieces are a good counterweight to the lycra couture of other Parisian houses: the diaphanous white dress worn by Mica Arganaraz is immaculately beautiful, even if Arganaraz had to stop halfway to remove her heels uncomfortable. Luxe ball skirts over slacks and a small burst of white tulle popping out the side of a black tuxedo dress added a little swoosh to the Jacquemus leg. In many ways, the collection was a throwback to the beginnings of Jacquemus. Her artful tailoring from the mid-2010s defined this irreverent, arty bourgeois look, think of her polka dots from fall 2017 or her prairie girls from the previous spring, clothes that were cute, cheeky and surprisingly elegant. Jacquemus’ new take relies heavily on drama, not just the incomparable set design, but the precarious volumes, straps and tightnesses that may not translate so easily to real life away from the salt mountains of the era. spatial. That won’t deter him. I want to be the name of my generation, he said after the show, implying that whatever big fashion jobs are available, he’s not in the running. I want to work for Jacquemus and Jacquemus is a big house. He stopped playing by the rules of fashion systems, but the fashion industry still wants him.

