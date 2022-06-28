BTS Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Lisa Cause Celine Mayhem – WWD





Hedi Slimane always attracts a starry and rock ‘n’ roll audience. On Sunday night, he closed out fashion week with two of the world’s biggest K-pop stars with Blackpink’s Lisa and BTS’s Kim Taehyung, aka V, sitting front row at his Celine show, alongside the one of South Korea’s most popular actors, Parc Bo-gum. It was V’s first public appearance since the seven-member band announced on June 14 that they were on “hiatus,” and fans turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the superstar. New York Avenue leading to the venue of the Palais de Tokyo show was beset by thousands of worshipers screaming and shouting fan chants. When the pair emerged from the front steps to wave to the crowd, a roar was so deafening that even LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault and LVMH Fashion Group CEO Sidney Toledano came out. to take a video as they marveled. to energy. Many of the more formal guests were impressed. “Insane, absolutely insane,” said Eddie Redmayne, despite knowing the world of K-pop. “I mean, I listen to it. I think they are brilliant. I worked with a wonderful Korean actress named Claudia Kim who gave me a little introduction,” he said, and praised Korean fans for their passion. “I don’t understand. What are they doing here? Thomas Brodie-Sangster asked. “It’s crazy out there.” When the ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star heard the K-pop stars were at the Origin of the fuss, he said he had been to South Korea before and thought the fashion was really cool, he also praised Slimane’s slender figure and his work as a photographer. “He is methodical. He played a song on repeat over and over,” Brodie-Sangster said, reminiscing about a shoot the two did years ago. It’s the same style Slimane used for the Sunday show. An original song by Gustaf played on loop with the lyrics “You feel yourself and nothing else” and “People get used to terrible things”. Jeremy Scott made a rare front row appearance in support of his longtime friend, who he has known since 1997, he said. “I’m used to being in hiding and having no idea about the pandemonium outside,” the Moschino designer said of the crowd outside. “I was just saying how overwhelming it was to get out of the car. Seeing so many people, yeah, I had a pang of anxiety. But learning that the venue was expecting K-pop stars, he noted that he was a lifelong fan. “I was actually part of the first wave of K-pop because I kind of introduced 2ne1 to the US, so actually I was a pioneer if I’m going to be honest,” he said. he said of the girl group that was active in the mid-2010s and just reunited for a set at Coachella. “I was doing so many things with them,” he added. “I believe in the power of K-pop.” The crowd was so dense outside that, in an extraordinary move, all the guests were escorted through backstage to exit. And there were still thousands of fans outside that door waiting for a glimpse of the Korean stars.

