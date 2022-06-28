Jenna Dewan looks stunning in a VERY skintight black dress as she lovingly showers her precious doggy

She describes herself as a “dog lover” on Instagram.

And Jenna Dewan was the picture of the paw as she attended the first annual Wagmore Pets Pet Gala in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actress, 41, beamed with delight as she cuddled a puppy while dressed in a sexy LBD.

The halter dress hugged her dance-honed body and clung tightly to her legs.

She embellished the look with gold hoop earrings and metallic heels that wrapped around her ankles.

Her hair, slicked back into a messy bun, cascaded down her face in loose tendrils.

She revealed her natural beauty with a perfectly applied layer of makeup.

The mascara amplified her long lashes and the pink blush accentuated her gorgeous face.

The lip gloss added shine to her pout.

While all the attention was on Jenna, she only had eyes for the adorable pooch in her arms.

The Step Up actress, who was the evening’s guest of honor, held the dog up in the air as she kissed him.

Jenna is a doting mum of two – she has two-year-old son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee and daughter Everly, nine, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The former couple split in 2018 after nearly a decade of marriage.

Their divorce was not finalized until February 2020.

In late 2018, Jenna met her current partner Steve Kazee, who is a Tony Award-winning Broadway star.

In September 2019, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Callum was born five months later in March 2020.

Just a month before Callum arrived, Steve got down on his knees and asked Jenna for her hand in marriage.

Now happily engaged, Jenna often offers glimpses of her happy life with Steve on her Instagram.