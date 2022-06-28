Louis Vuitton garners 54 million men’s streaming views in China – WWD





SHANGHAI— The Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2023 show which paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh received more than 54 million views on Weibo, thanks to a Chinese boy band like BTS. The day before the show, Louis Vuitton named popular Chinese boy group TNT, or Teens in Times, as brand ambassadors. The group’s account has more than 10 million followers on Weibo, and individual member accounts have a total of 124 million followers. A video released by the brand featuring TNT on a rooftop echoed the show’s “Strange Math” prelude video, with an opening sequence featuring marching bands on a Parisian rooftop overlooking the Eiffel Tower. The TNT video was also shot on a sunny rooftop, but in Chongqing for this occasion. The teaser video garnered over 3 million views on Weibo. The TNT members were dressed in Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2022 men’s collection, Abloh’s latest mid-season collection. Working with stars generating huge online traffic has been a crucial part of the luxury brand’s Chinese strategy over the past few years, as they can help brands amplify their social media presence and drive explosive sales. . But since a slew of Chinese celebrities were censored by authorities last year over various scandals, including rape allegations against former Vuitton ambassador Kris Wu and tax evasion charges against the other face of the brand, Fan Bingbing, Vuitton has started to change its strategy by bringing in Winter Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu and award-winning actress Zhou Dongyu to diversify its lineup of female ambassadors in China. . Other brands, including Prada and Dior, have taken a similar turn to embrace China’s crackdown on irrational celebrity culture. But an alliance with big traffic stars remains crucial. For the Spring 2023 menswear season, the Prada show livestream received over 40 million views on Weibo, thanks to Italian luxury brand ambassador Xukun Cai. He has over 36 million followers on the platform. Dior Men’s worked with boy band TFBoys member Junkai Wang and rising stars Arthur Chen, Linghe Zhang and Yi Lin to promote the collection. The spring 2023 collection from luxury house LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton received nearly 40 million views on Weibo. But Chinese stars aren’t the only ones dominating the market. Although she didn’t hold a livestream session on Chinese social media, Celine managed to create a buzz across borders as Blackpink’s Lisa, BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V, and the Actor Park Bo-gum stepped out in sharp ensembles in front of dazzled fans on Sunday night for the brand’s menswear show in Paris. Fans in China were equally enthusiastic. The hashtag “Park Bo-gum V Lisa at Paris Fashion Week” received more than 140 million clicks on Weibo. RELATED: Louis Vuitton Men Spring 2023 Louis Vuitton appoints teenagers from BTS-like Chinese boy group in Times as ambassadors BTS’s Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Lisa Cause Celine Mayhem

