Forney ISD bans hoodies for all students and dresses for older girls





Students and parents in a suburb east of Dallas have expressed outrage over a change in the school district’s dress code. Forney ISD banned hoodies for all students and dresses for girls. A student started a petition against her with thousands of signatures. Dress code was not on the agenda at Forney ISD on Monday. The policy change has already been made, but the families wanted to take the opportunity tonight to tell council what they think. Next school year at Forney ISD, girls from year five onwards cannot wear dresses or skirts and no one is allowed to wear hoodies. “That’s not the problem in our schools,” parent Chad Huffines said, holding up a hoodie. “A skirt on my daughter is not a problem in our schools.” “Taking my daughter’s skirts off isn’t going to improve her self-esteem,” mother Erica Price said. Last week, Forney ISD families were notified of the policy change. The district said it was intended to improve self-esteem, promote positive behavior and improve safety. Forney High School student Brooklynn Hollaman doesn’t see it that way. “They said it was a matter of professionalism. [Dresses] are very professional,” she said. “My mother is a business woman and she goes to work almost every day in a dress or a skirt. Brooklynn started a change.org petition against the new guidelines. So far it has received over 5,000 signatures. At the Forney ISD school board meeting on Monday night, Brooklynn intentionally wore a dress to speak to administrators. “Kind of wearing it to contradict what Forney is trying to say,” she said. Christian Reed has three sons in the district. He also disagrees with the change in policy. “If their primary motivation for removing hoodies is school safety. Then with nearly a decade of active marksmanship and counter-terrorism training, I can tell you that hoodies won’t be enough” , did he declare. The policy was not on the school board’s agenda, but everyone who commented publicly came out to oppose it. The school district has not commented on the students’ concerns, and it is unclear whether this will be discussed in the future. “I think the board and the school district have absolutely overstepped their bounds,” Huffines said. FOX 4 tried to get feedback from the school district on the issue. We were told that we could not approach council trustees before or after the meeting due to district rules for council meetings.

