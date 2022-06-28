It was back to nature at Mens Fashion Week in Paris, with clothes growing on real grass

Kim Jones planted a grassy mound strewn with flowers, then staged her Dior SS23 menswear show there

Remember all those Covid-19 “Nature Heals” memes, with seemingly apocryphal images of animals newly thriving in previously hostile, human-dominated climates? Well, fashion seemed to be coming up with its own take on the Spring/Summer 2023 menswear shows in Paris. Jonathan Anderson invented clothes and sneakers that sprouted clumps of real vegetation; Kim Jones planted a grassy mound dotted with flowers, then held a Dior show there. And a slew of designers driven out by the Covid, including Japanese talents Junya Watanabe and Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, Hedi Slimane of Céline and American Thom Browne, returned to their natural Paris Fashion Week habitat, and made which came naturally to them. Which meant that Kawakubo ironically dressed his models as court jesters with towering wigs and clown masks, Slimane dressed his young army in rock-chic clothes, and Browne played campily in a gilded drawing room, with models dressed in jockstraps. in tweed and miniskirts. Which, to Browne, seems quite natural.

There was also something natural about the Louis Vuitton show. The brand’s men’s line is without an artistic director following the death of Virgil Abloh last November. The announcement of his successor is imminent (Louis Vuitton chief executive Michael Burke attended designer Martine Rose’s show in London, fanning the conjectural flames). But rather than a discreet and anonymous show designed in committee, the Vuitton collection was exuberant, colorful, playful. It wasn’t sad, even though the team is still in mourning. There were oddities like coats embroidered with impressionist flowers and suits studded with paper airplanes (actually executed in leather), and bags with leather protrusions that resembled the curved boiserie of 18th-century Parisian mansions. It also spoke to the nature of a luxury goods house today – Vuitton cannot be shy, or withdrawn, or even silent. He must hustle for attention, even in strange and unforeseen circumstances. The brand actually opened and closed its show with full fanfare, as if to underscore that fact. But this collection was, by nature, a palliative. Change is on the way, but we won’t see it until next year.

The transformation of Dior menswear under Kim Jones is remarkable. A few years ago, the house was calm and predictable – now it’s a creative powerhouse. What stood out about the collection was how simple each outfit appeared and yet, when separated, how intricate its components were, each perfectly honed as a creative exercise and, importantly, as a commercial product. There were micro crocodile bags and layered shorts and tiny shimmering pearl drop earrings, and Dior’s Cannage motif in cage-like sneakers and EarPod cases. Jones made connections between Christian Dior and Bloomsbury artist Duncan Grant, one of his obsessions. But as the models plodded across the grass, they wore the inspiration — and the product — lightly. And the collection deftly blended tailoring with activewear, cropped cycling shorts with turn-up waistbands that popped under ’70s marathon runners that looked like an heightened version of the reality you see on city streets. That Jones can reflect reality while sublimating it into something that resonates with luxury consumers – and make it worthy of Dior awards – is a deft skill. And the macaroon colors in this collection were gorgeous.

Louis Vuitton’s SS23 menswear collection was exuberant, colorful and playful

Louis Vuitton SS23



Dior SS23 men’s fashion © Yannis Vlamos

Dior SS23 men’s fashion © Yannis Vlamos



The power of pastel is one of the few cohesive, concrete menswear trends to coalesce for next spring, and Dior’s strong cuts in raspberry, mint, limoncello or fawn caramel were exceptional. This was the case of Véronique Nichanian at Hermès, where the mind was stunned by the amount of colors on display and yet, so skilful was the mixture, one barely noticed that the men meandered in rapid successions of turquoise, watermelon, of satsuma and a strangely masculine lavender.

Anderson’s Loewe show was outstanding. If Dior is based on couture, Loewe is based on leather – there was a lot of that here. But there were also experiments, oddly, with plants growing on and in clothes. Chia and St. John’s Wort were born from coats, sweatshirts, pants and sports sneakers, the result of two years of experimentation with Spanish designer Paula Ulargui Escalona. The coats seemed to bury relics of contemporary society, such as USB keys, headphones or a phone case, in layers of leather, imprisoning them against the body. And curved masks simultaneously protected the face and featured LED screens with Shutterstock images of wriggling plants or fish. Anderson himself spoke about 70s progressive thinking behind the scenes, and “how nature affects technology, and how technology affects nature.” But there was a darkness here, whether that darkness was in humanity’s often cataclysmic impact on the natural world or, perhaps, in the helplessness of humanity’s legacy, subsumed and ultimately destroyed by nature, an unstoppable force that will devour all our accomplishments, like the grass has chewed up those Loewe coats. Rarely does a fashion show make you think deeply and meaningfully like this.

Véronique Nichanian’s new menswear collection at Hermès

Hermes men’s fashion SS23



Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe show stood out © Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com

Loewe SS23 men’s fashion © Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com



Kawakubo’s work always provokes deeper thought – alongside frowns and dismissive comments. In 1996, she showed off a collection of padded dresses that appeared to be riddled with cancerous tumors and caused a stir. His Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection dressed men like jesters, the hoop waist of traditional clown pants mimicked with crinoline inserts to bring out the hems of tailored jackets and shorts, hidden faces distorting old ones. paper mache masks. The soundtrack is taken from horror movies. So what do you think? Comment on the buffoonery of business, the horror of clowns running political systems, or perhaps the idiocy of the fashion system, of overdressed and extreme fashions, of the huddle of people in small rooms, cheek to jowl, as Covid infection rates rise again across the world? Kawakubo never explains.

I couldn’t help but think of the simplicity of social media discourse, how transgressions are often called out with the simple use of a clown’s face emoji. Kawakubo turns 80 this year and is not on social media as far as I know. But it’s strange how his work intersects with popular culture, much like that of his protege Watanabe, who paid homage to pop art in his collection. But his pop art not only included Coca-Cola and Campbell’s Soup, but also the Netflix logos. Her Marilyn Monroe handprints, while intentionally cliche, were also linked to the hubbub over Kim Kardashian’s appearance in Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday” dress (now allegedly damaged). They had a new cultural currency that is entirely from that moment.

Rei Kawakubo ironically dressed her models as court jesters with towering wigs and clown masks for Comme des Garçons

Comme des Garçons menswear SS23



Craig Green’s SS23 collection had a timeless quality © Isidore Montag/Imaxtree.com

Craig Green SS23 © Isidore Montag/Imaxtree.com



Craig Green’s collection didn’t feel particularly grounded now. It had an eternal character, a timelessness which can also be the mark of great fashion. Green was thinking of the phrase “a decorated man.” Rather than medals, frogs and grandeur, he retreated to quilts of school crests and stenciled Wedgwood patterns on vast robes, and the potentially archaic suit and tie, the latter retained in protective leather cases, as if it were a relic of a bygone time – which it may be. Green also built constructs based on ladders around the body and stirrups attached as if his man could be a vehicle.

There was a weird portability for a lot of it – not those ladders, okay, but when you looked at his wrapped layers, it was remarkable that none were dragging or getting in the way, everything seemed built to be really worn, to work in the real world, evolved from functional clothing, with an added twist. And, of course, there were the meat and potatoes of the shoulder bags and small accessories and the quilted jackets and jeans that have become staples in many men’s wardrobes and Green’s affairs. The great thing here is that they didn’t seem like a quick buck add-on, but rather something that came naturally.

