Groom accidentally buries his grandmother in bride’s dress: VIDEO

Weddings are back, fam! But it’s also 2022, so expect it to come back with a vengeance… and things to be as weird and surreal as everything else this decade.

Enter Kasia, owner of Kasia’s Bridal, and absolute super hero.

She shared the story of how her boutique saved the day after a groom accidentally buried his late grandmother in his bride-to-be’s wedding dress.

After Grandma passed away, she wanted to be buried in her wedding dress since her husband was buried in his wedding tuxedo.

A common and comforting decision.

Except the men were left in charge of retrieving the dress for the grannies’ closed casket funeral and just grabbed the first bridal bag they saw from the closet.

Problem: It wasn’t Grandma’s dress.

Another problem: Closed casket funerals. No one saw Grandma’s dress before it went into the ground.

By the time the family has finished grieving and is ready to start sorting things out, Grandma had been six feet under for a while.

Imagine the horror of rummaging through the closet, realizing that grandma’s dress was still there, and realizing that you just buried your grandma in the dress your partner was supposed to wear to walk down the hall. came to you.

Once the dress is purchased and altered, many brides give it to someone to store until the big day. In this case, the bride gave her dress to “mom”.

His mother – not his. Which means the bride’s dress went in the same closet as Grandma’s dress. The closet he and his distraught brother were sent to in search of a wedding dress.

Yeah…the groom was frantic.

Not really willing to dig up a corpse, rinse the goo off the dress, and ask his bride to wear it – the groom called Kasia’s shop in desperation to see if she could order the dress again.

After accepting that the groom was serious about what had happened, she got to work.

First, she contacted the designer – who told her they were too close to the wedding for a new dress to happen.

Phew.

The family, which was now involved and invested, no longer had a choice. They had to tell the truth to the bride.

She was about to get married and didn’t have a wedding dress – but Grandma looked lovely and beautifully animated from the other side.

She would need to find a new dress and had very little time to do so.

Surprisingly – the bride was thrilled. Turns out she had her own secret: she was pregnant!

Either way, the original dress wouldn’t have looked good on her on the wedding day.

We’re not saying it was orchestrated by some very knowing grandma’s mind, but we’re NOT saying that…

Kasia’s team was able to use extra fabric to create a look that the bride loved and looked great on her – and the couple are living happily ever after so far.

Not all heroes wear capes, but if Kasia and her team did, they’d probably be beautifully beaded or absolute organza dreamscapes.

They totally deserve them.