Big and tall men’s clothing that is really stylish

It can be tricky to find clothes or shoes that really fit our size, especially if we’re in the plus size and tall size department. More often than not, we end up buying shoes or shirts that are either too tight or too loose for comfort. If we find those that are to our taste and comfort, it is only after going from one store to another. Now it’s tiring. Fortunately, there are brands that meet the needs of their customers. Were talking about Johnny Big.

Established in 2014 (with Johnny Bigg USA launching in 2020), the brand caters particularly to the tall, tall man and his desire to be well-dressed and comfortable. It uses expertise gained over decades in the menswear industry to offer a full range of sizes. It offers a selection of tops L to 8XL, pants size 34 to 54, suit jackets 42 to 58, and shoe sizes from 10 to 17 US. The high range specifically comes with extra length in all the right places to provide extra height and arm length.

Comfort and style guaranteed

So what sets Johnny Bigg apart from other online menswear stores? For starters, it offers versatility with guaranteed style. She offers head-to-toe clothing for every occasion. Whether you need a complete outfit for a barbecue party or are looking for something to wear on a casual day, for festivals, parties, runs, night outs, or you need clothes and shoes for business and the outdoors.

Best of all, the designs cater specifically to the needs of big and tall men. Thus, meticulous measures have been taken to ensure the correct type of fabric, the correct placement of buttons and the addition of a hidden elasticated waistband to ensure both comfort and style.

Elasticated waistbands provide a secure and comfortable fit. This way, you don’t experience any unexpected wardrobe malfunctions while on the go. You know what was talking about. That sound of fabric ripping when you bend over when wearing tight pants or shorts, or when you have to wear a belt to keep loose pants from slipping. Suffice it to say that having elasticated waistbands in the pants allows for stretch and increased comfort.

Johnny Bigg offers denim and select pants and shorts, not only with elasticated waistbands, but also with stretch fabric for comfort and mobility. Take for example the stretchy elastic dress pant choices that come in masculine colors. They make you look clean and elegant, whether at work, at a fancy dinner party or at a grand reception. Especially for tall men, the trouser legs have extra length for secure coverage and comfort.

Johnny Bigg is not one to sacrifice quality for style. It offers both instead. Besides stretchy pants, the brand also offers t-shirts, polo shirts, sport coats and 100% cotton knitwear to keep you comfortable while looking fashionable even in hot weather. The high range also comes with extra length for the arms.

Take for example the Commuter Comfort Blazer. It is the perfect travel companion due to its versatility. It folds and stores easily, is water resistant, has interior pockets and a zip closure.

The brand also offers linen blend shirts that are particularly ideal as summer wear as they offer comfort and breathability. The blend also minimizes creases, that way you don’t have to constantly iron the shirt to keep it neat.

Head to toe outfit

If you’re looking for the perfect shoes to complement your outfit, Johnny Bigg has you covered too. It offers a selection of shoes, sandals or boots and even offers scarves, hats, socks, underwear and ties for a complete head-to-toe outfit.

All shoes are made with cushioning technology that absorbs shock when walking. This ensures comfort with every step. In addition, the material used wicks away moisture to keep your feet dry and comfortable.

Comfortable shopping experience

Johnny Big offers a one-stop-shop for men for just about everything, allowing for an easy and convenient shopping experience. The brand includes a diverse product line including suits, shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts, chinos, jeans and sportswear. It also offers both smart and casual styles as well as a full range of shoes and accessories. It focuses on affordable and relevant fashion and footwear for the everyday man and never compromises on quality, style or fit.

