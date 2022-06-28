Opening of the very first “Africa Fashion” exhibition in London





London (AFP) Britain’s largest exhibition of African fashion is set to open in London, showcasing past and present designers, as well as the continent’s diverse heritage and cultures .

“Africa Fashion”, at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum from Saturday, is also the first exhibition in the country devoted to this medium. The project’s curator, Elisabeth Murray, said the show will provide “an insight into the glamor and politics of the fashion scene”. “We wanted to celebrate the amazing African fashion scene today. So the creativity of all the designers, stylists, photographers, and look at the inspiration behind it all,” she told AFP. The exhibition includes objects, sketches, photos and films from across the continent, from Africa’s liberation years in the 1950s through the 1980s to emerging contemporary designers. Senior Curator Christine Checinska called it “part of the V&A’s ongoing commitment to the leading work of African heritage creators”. Global movements against racism, including Black Lives Matter, have forced Britain to reassess its divisive colonial past, from museum collections and public monuments to the teaching of history in schools. The V&A was founded in 1852, as Britain under Queen Victoria expanded its global empire, including, in the decades that followed, in Africa. But Checinska said African creativity had “largely been excluded or distorted in the museum, due to the historical divide between art and ethnography museums resulting from our colonial roots and entrenched racist assumptions”. The exhibition features African designers, textiles and styles from the mid-20th century to the present day CARLOS JASSOAFP “The conversations and collaborations that shaped the making of the Africa Fashion exhibition are a test bed for new and equitable ways of working together that allow us to imagine and realize the V&A of the future,” he said. she adds. Showcasing a diverse range of African designs, textiles and influences, the ambitious exhibition is a way to address this imbalance, she said. Party The stage is set with a section on “African Cultural Renaissance”, highlighting protest posters and literature from the independence movements that developed alongside fashion. “The Vanguard” is the central attraction, showcasing iconic works by well-known African designers including Alphadi from Niger, Shade Thomas-Fahm from Nigeria and Kofi Ansah from Ghana. A variety of African textiles and styles such as beadwork and raffia are used in innovative designs with cross-cultural influences. Thomas-Fahm’s designs, for example, reinvented traditional African clothing for the “cosmopolitan working woman”. Other exhibits – with names such as “Afrotopia”, “Cutting-Edge” and “Mixology” – explore fashion alongside issues such as sustainability, gender, race and sexual identity. Moroccan designer Artsi created a design especially for the exhibition CARLOS JASSOAFP A highlight is the centerpiece made by Moroccan designer Artsi especially for the exhibition. It’s a piece inspired by the British trench coat and Muslim hijab, navigating how to “present Africa in England”, he told AFP. Fashioning a “meditation on our common humanity”, Artsi emphasizes the beauty of African fashion that “does not come from a source of commercialized clothing”. “He comes from a source of heritage and celebratory culture,” he added. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220628-first-ever-africa-fashion-exhibition-opens-in-london The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos