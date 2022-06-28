The theater unveils a major fashion show with skincare brand Devonte

The theater recently unveiled a major men’s fashion show, sponsored by Devonte, marking the brand’s first show after a nearly two-year hiatus.

After almost two years, Theater is making a remarkable comeback, with a major fashion show presenting its new men’s collection. Specially curated by designer and founder Sirichai “Jom” Taharanon, the collection focused on bringing together feminism and masculinity in the early 1920s when the world began to turn to science and technology. These ideals are underpinned by the theater’s underlying focus on sustainability.

The collection

Putting materiality at the forefront, the collection is distinguished by unique silhouettes that are inspired by the enveloping and floating movement of the fabric. Durable naturally dyed fabrics can be found in neutral hues ranging from brown to beige. Different shades are woven together through an eye-catching draping technique, resulting in a range of designs created to bring out the individuality of the wearer.

The event

Marking a collaboration between Theater and luxury skincare brand Devonte, this year’s menswear collection was showcased through a fashion show, themed ‘diversology’. The show took place at Siam Paragon’s Fashion Hall, which had been transformed to look like an otherworldly Egyptian dessert. A magnificent pyramid rose from the center of the space, around which one could see models dressed in the latest collection.

The guests

As expected only from a collaboration between two highly acclaimed brands, the fashion show was warmly attended by Bangkok celebrities, who had gathered to celebrate the highly anticipated return of Theatre. Some of the city’s biggest celebrities and society figures have been spotted in the audience including names like Kanachai Bencharongkul, Araya A. Hargate, Teema Rucksajit and many more. Scroll through the carousel below to see more of who was there.

