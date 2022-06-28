African fashion and food in the spotlight at the African pop-up festival in Brooklyn





Africans in New York got a taste of home on the first official weekend of summer with a festival that spotlighted the culture of the continent. African fashion, food and music were celebrated at the fourth annual African Pop-Up Festival in Brooklyn, New York. The event, a precursor to African Restaurant Week, which was usually held in October in New York, brought together more than a dozen vendors from different parts of New York and the neighboring state of New Jersey. Fashion was the main attraction of the event. “The basis of my shop is basically authentic Moroccan products for customers in Morocco because I’m from Marrakech, so I have kimonos, bags, Islamic headdresses that are handmade, so that’s the one of the things we specialize in. We also like urban clothing, also for young people.” Prempeh Senkyire of the Republic of Adinkra, New York: “I will say that my brand serves 3 purposes; the first is to educate; the second is to inspire and the third element is that we donate 10% of our profits to support children with autism. Just to give you a little insight into the mark , the mark is called Adinkra republic…. In 1957 when Ghana got its independence they published the symbols and made them available to the general public.For me working in an american company i found myself lost because i have to wear a suit and tie all the time and i couldn’t wear my traditional african attire so i took the symbols my grandma taught me and i put the symbols on the socks.” Besides clothing and its accessories, including jewelry, skin care products were also available. “So I basically have a wellness business. I make natural skincare products. I have 3 kids with very sensitive skin, so I started making soaps, and then I expanded but I’m also a doula so I make these care packages for my family to remind them to take care of themselves as well as take care of their babies,” says Kaleigh Zschuschner of Nautralista Care, Brooklyn, New York. With nearly all COVID-19 restrictions lifted across the United States, African Pop-up Festival organizers have a busy itinerary for the second half starting with African Restaurant Week in New Jersey in July. With the summer season in full swing across the United States, African pop-up festival organizers say they are looking to expand the festival to other states, including Atlanta in the south, in hopes of spreading African culture and to give a new impetus to Africa. businesses. From Brooklyn to New York, Nii Akrofi Smart-Abbey, Africanews.

