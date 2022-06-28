Skechers named Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year at the 2022 Drapers Footwear Awards | New

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 28, 2022–

Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company, today announced that Skechers has been awarded Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year for the second year at the Drapers Footwear Awards. 2022. Skechers was praised by the panel of expert judges for its unique ability to cater to a variety of consumer tastes and they praised the brand for its strong sales growth, acknowledging that the menswear market is the toughest to break into the industry.

Skechers Ambassador Jamie Redknapp in his Skechers Arch Fit campaign. (Photo: BusinessWire)

Winning the Drapers Men’s Shoe Brand of the Year award two years in a row truly reflects Skechers’ superior product, tenacious sales teams and effective marketing that have solidified this category in our market,” said Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK and Ireland. We connect with millions of consumers across the UK and our partnership with Jamie Redknapp resonates with our core audience and a growing segment that respects Jamie. It is a successful partnership, which we are happy to see continue, as we also look forward to our men’s business going from strength to strength.

David Weinberg, COO of Skechers, added: Winning the Drapers Award for our menswear division for the second consecutive year is an illustration of how our investments in product development and infrastructure, from distribution to retail in line, made it possible to meet the demand. styles to consumers at the right time in the UK, across Europe and around the world. Our growth in this category and others is also driven by our signature comfort technologies that shoppers know they can only find at Skechers.

The results of the 2022 Drapers Footwear Awards were unveiled at an industry ceremony on June 23 in London at Grosvenor House. In 2019 and 2020, Skechers was recognized by Drapers as Women’s Brand of the Year, followed by Men’s Brand of the Year in 2021. Drapers Magazine is the market leading title providing unrivaled access to the UK fashion market , and the Drapers Footwear Awards are the most respected and prestigious in the footwear retail industry.

As well as retired football player Jamie Redknapp, celebrity endorsements for Skechers UK men’s collections include musical artist Willie Nelson; golfers Colin Montgomerie, Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Andrade; and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, as well as a list of retired sports stars such as footballer Michael Ballack; American football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; and iconic boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

From fashion styles to lifestyle products and performance footwear for sports enthusiasts, the Skechers offering is enhanced with the company’s signature comfort innovations, including its patented Skechers Arch Fit technology, Skechers Max technology Cushioning, Skechers Hyper Burst technology, Skechers air-cooled memory foam, Skechers relaxed fit. Technology, Skechers Stretch Fit technology, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology and Massage Fit technology.

The company’s footwear and apparel collections are available at Skechers retail stores as well as at skechers.co.ukas well as department stores and shoe retailers around the world.

About Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse line of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in more than 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and directly to consumers through digital stores and 4,308 physical retail stores owned by the Company and third parties. The Company conducts its international business through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, instagram and Twitter.

