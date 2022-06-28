The man finds his muscles at Paris Fashion Week





PARIS Menswear proved to be invigorated as Paris Fashion Week ended June 26 with spectacle, innovation and the return of top designers to the catwalks. class=”cf”> The week concluded with the surprising return of legendary French designer Hedi Slimane, formerly of Dior and Saint Laurent and now with Celine. Two years ago, he announced that he was done with the official fashion calendar. Slimane became hugely influential as a stylist and photographer for musicians such as David Bowie, Mick Jagger, The Libertines and Daft Punk in the early 2000s. But he hasn’t presented a live show since February 2020, having dismissed them as obsolete, preferring to present collections with videos shot in luxurious French locations. He gave no explanation for his reappearance on the catwalk but returns in a sense of a menswear revival. On Sunday, fashionistas invaded the doors of the Palais de Tokyo, in the center of Paris. Slimane’s new collection harkens back to the indie-rock vibes that made his name – skinny black pants, even thinner ties, gold suits and leather jackets, and plenty of dark sunglasses. In recent seasons, the men’s and women’s shows have often merged into one, with London Fashion Week doing away with the distinction altogether. But this week in Paris seemed to reaffirm the divide, with houses wanting to refocus on menswear at a time when demand is on the rise. class=”cf”> American designer Matthew Williams presented his first-ever standalone menswear show for Givenchy this week. It’s good to give space to men and women, to each their own platform to tell a story, Williams told fashion site WWD. There’s more room for more looks. His show was based on actual styles from his native California, he said, with lots of knee-length utilitarian shorts, cargo pants and casual knitwear, most in monochrome with a few pops of pastel colors. Commercially, men’s fashion is a market that has developed a lot with a particularly strong dynamic in Asia which has created a boom for men’s ready-to-wear designers, said Serge Carreira, fashion expert at Sciences Po. Frances Marine Serre, one of the biggest names to emerge in recent years, also marked her first menswear fashion show. The 30-something has put sustainability and inclusivity at the heart of her brand, and it was evident during her sports-themed show at a stadium outside Paris on June 25.

