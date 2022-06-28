All the times tennis players flouted Wimbledon’s ‘all-white’ dress code





Wimbledonalso known as “The Championships”, is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, and also the oldest.

Held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, since 1877, it is played on outdoor grass courts and is the only one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments – the others being the Australian Open, the France and the US Open – which is played on grass and which does not have night games. Wimbledon is also one that follows a strict dress code for players. According wimbledon.comthe following rules apply to all clothing — including tracksuits and jerseys — worn on the field for practices and games. 1. Competitors must be dressed in "proper tennis attire" which is "almost entirely white". This applies from the moment the player enters the field.

2. White does not include off-white or cream.

3. There should be no “solid mass or staining panel”. A single colored border around the neckline and around the sleeve cuffs is acceptable, but should not be wider than one centimeter (10 mm).

4. The color contained in the patterns will be measured. Logos formed by variations of materials or patterns are not acceptable.

5. The back of a shirt, dress, track top or sweater should be all white.

6. Shorts, skirts and tracksuit bottoms must be all white except for a single colored border along the outseam.

7. Caps, headbands, bandanas, wristbands and socks must be all white except for a single colored border.

8. Shoes should be almost entirely white. The soles and laces must also be completely white. Major manufacturer logos are not encouraged.

9. Underwear that is visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single colored border. “Common standards of decency are required”.

10. Medical equipment should be white if possible, but may be colored if absolutely necessary. The aforementioned rules, however, have been bent by some players in the past, who have courted controversy over the years. In 1987, Australian tennis player Pat Cash wore a black and white checkered bandana to the tournament. In 2009, Roger Federer wore a jacket embroidered with the number “15” after winning the Wimbledon men’s singles final against Andy Roddick. It was speculated that the number on the personalized Nike jacket referred to his 15th Grand Slam victory. Then, in 2017, Venus Williams was reportedly asked to change her bra in the middle of a match when her pink braces were spotted in the all-white tournament. When asked about it at the press conference, Williams said, “I don’t like talking about bras at press conferences. It’s strange.” French tennis player Tatiana Golovin made the news in 2007 Wibledon Championships, when she wore red shorts during the competition. Interestingly, Golovin was allowed to wear them because it was before the 2014 dress code update. In 2008, Maria Sharapova made a statement against the strict dress code by wearing shorts and a corset-style top in reference to the rigid Wimbledon guidelines. However, she said Reuters that she was “very inspired by menswear this year”, and that she “wanted to do something classy and elegant”. In 2017, four male junior Wimbledon players took to the court wearing black and blue underwear and were asked to change them. Zsombor Piros from Hungary and Wu Yibing from China were given white underwear by an official and sent to the locker room to change. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

