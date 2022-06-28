Fashion
Me and Em’s green dress is the color of the season
The moment women across the UK started swapping their work trousers and jeans for flowing dresses is a fashion they will never forget. A decade ago, midi hemlines were considered too “frumpy” to be feminine – and yet now the style swears by them.
I may correct myself for years to come, but in my mind, the midi dress will never die. Trends come and go, but the ease of this slip-on style, freeing us from everyday “what to wear” conundrums, is too good to pass up.
So, as an ode to this glorious wardrobe staple (and, yes, it does count as a staple), we’ll be selecting a dress of the month especially for our new Red shops newsletter. For June, I’m writing a love letter to Me + Em’s Boho Midi Dress.
It’s made from cotton blended with silk, to give it an elegant and refined look, while remaining airy and easier to wear/wash/iron. The cut is awesome and essential to make this piece wearable all year round.
Yes, I really mean that: the ruffled skirt will look summery with sandals, but can also be grounded with knee-high boots in the fall. The shirt-style top comes undone to keep things shady, or you can button it up to really show off that split collar.
The piece is also a layering dream: just support it with a turtleneck top and tights (no one will see them!) during the colder months. The small tie belt is also a great addition. Cinch your waist to add definition or remove it entirely to create a trendy and comfortable smocked silhouette.
The best thing about this dress, however, is that striking shade of pea green. The brand calls it Island Green, in fact, and it’s become a bit of a micro-trend for summer 2022.
Pippa Middleton kicked things off earlier this month, over Jubilee weekend, when she wore the color to the Platinum Party at the Palace.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister wore a Me + Em dress in chiffon with a smocked bodice. This super stretchy style can accommodate her growing bump, but will also zip up to accommodate her post-pregnancy figure.
Pippa’s exact dress is still on sale but it costs £495 (it’s 100% silk, which explains the price), so we’re coveting the half-price version instead.
But whether you’re investing in a dress, a top, or a great pair of wide leg pants, the key to nailing this trend is with a statement shade of green. This vibrant color looks beautiful on all skin tones and pairs especially well with gold jewelry.
If you need styling inspiration for Me and Em’s Island Green, where better to look than Instagram? Here’s a tribute to the women I saw wearing this color in June:
If our dress of the month is still a bit out of your price range, don’t worry. I’ve rounded up a few alternatives for under £150 here:
