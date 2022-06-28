Here are the 6 summer dresses Amazon shoppers are obsessed with right now

The products and services mentioned below have been selected independently of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any product or service through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

The colder times of the year can feel like you’ll never be free from your sweaters, warm pants and coats. But then that first warm day of early summer dawns and you know the time has come. It’s summer dress time!

A good source for trendy and cool summer dresses is Amazon. And we’ve selected six top-rated chic finds on the site for you to take a spin on while the weather’s hot.

The Hount Sleeveless Maxi Dress prices range from $16.99 to $32.98, with many styles and colors starting at $26.33. It has 11,740 ratings with a total of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

Hounts maxi summer dresses come in over 20 different designs and colors in short sleeves and half a dozen in long sleeves. While striped dresses are in the spotlight, you can choose from solid colors and floral, tropical and abstract designs.

These maxis are designed to reach approximately ankle length and are made from a stretch cotton and polyester blend. The dress has a round neck, elastic waist and, perhaps best of all, pockets. They have a 4.2 out of 5 star rating from over 11,700 reviews.

I think the 2 best features of this dress, however, are the fact that I can wear a NORMAL BRA with it, and it has POCKETS!!!! exclaimed the Amazon reviewer Booknerd28, who also said she liked the dress because it made her feel good after having a baby.

Amoretus summer tunic dresses with v neck come in sleeveless, short sleeve and long sleeve options and a range of colors. Depending on the style and size, you’ll pay between $27.68 and $32.99.

There are 40 colors and styles to choose from, and Amoretu has a collage of customers wearing the tunic sundresses so you can see what they look like in real life.

These summer dresses are rated 3.9 out of 5 stars with nearly 51,200 ratings.

Some reviewers have noted that this dress is more suitable for people with smaller chests, otherwise you will need to size up. They have a smoother fit.

The PRETTYGARDEN Women One Shoulder Ruched Summer Dress has over 830 reviews with a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5.

The 60% viscose, 30% nylon, 10% spandex dress is stretchy enough to be a pull-on number without a zipper. It comes to the thighs and has an asymmetrical wrap-style skirt.

It costs $40.99 and comes in nine different solid colors, each with a waist belt. Some Amazon reviewers showed the dress without the belt or a different belt or accessory.

This dress is so sweet, Amazon review Deziree N. wrote. The color is perfect and the material is very comfortable. I could wear this all day and all night. The quality is good and it fits perfectly. I’m quite tall and it’s not too short for me which is amazing.

The Consonsen V-neck, tie-waist dress comes in approximately 35 colors and patterns, with both long-sleeved and short-sleeved options. Over 8,500 people reviewed the dress on Amazon and gave it an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

These summer dresses cost between $37.99 and $39.99 and are made of polyester fiber. Some reviewers have mentioned that the top can be loose or low-cut and may need to be sewn, pinned, or taped in place. The skirt flares out for a fun twirling effect and has a ruffled hem.

I love this dress!!! wrote the Amazon reviewer Carlisa Curlutu, who ordered it in an extra-large size and said she was a size 16/18. Keep in mind that the sides go up quite a distance! Other than that, it really is the most flattering dress I’ve ever worn. I feel so confident and will buy all the colors.

BELONGSCIs V neck, short, shift dress with bell sleeves sells on Amazon for between $31.97 and $39.99. The polyester with spandex dress is available in 45 different colors, so you won’t run out of options to choose from. Most of the dresses have a chiffon feel, but there are also a few in lace.

These summer dresses have over 40,100 ratings and 3.9 out of 5 stars. Although it has a v-neck, it is not very low cut, and the long sleeves balance out the length of the mini dress, this which reviewers noted as being quite short.

I love this dress! wrote the Amazon reviewer Mishy. Already worn twice and each time received so many compliments! It is very flattering with adorable sleeves and I love the green shade I purchased. The dress is well made and very comfortable. You can also wear it as a tunic with leggings for another look. Great dress to wear casual or dress up with jewelry for a special event.

The Relipop Mini Romper Dress looks like a short dress, but it’s actually not a more practical short!

It has a deep V-neck, a wrap style with elastic and a tie at the waist. It is made from non-stretch polyester with a zipper closure.

This jaw-dropping romper has over 18,300 ratings and 4.4 out of 5 stars. It sells for between $19.99 and $27.99.

If you wear this romper, prepare to receive lots of approving looks, attention and compliments! wrote the Amazon reviewer Tissan Howard, who ordered the dress in three different colors. The first time I wore it (in Miami Beach) the ladies would stop by to compliment me and ask where I got this outfit.

Howard mentioned that it closes in the back and it can be difficult to get in and out solo to use the bathroom.

Do any of these summer dresses stand out among the rest for you?

